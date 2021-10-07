CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

FDA to discuss Pfizer vaccine authorization for kids 5-11

By Marie Coronel
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHHzi_0cKHdBsG00

Within a week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee is scheduled to discuss the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11.

The vaccine is currently fully approved for those ages 16 and older and got the FDA’s emergency use authorization for kids ages 12 to 15.

However, Pfizer is hoping to change that. The company says data from their studies show their vaccine is safe and effective for kids, and it is a smaller dose compared to their adult vaccine—it is only one-third of it.

If regulators give the green light, an estimated 28 million kids in the US would be eligible for the shots which is a priority right now as the CDC says COVID-19 has killed over 600 children.

It also comes as we see more and more mandates for schools announced.

Although statewide and in San Diego, those requirements only apply to age ranges where the vaccine is fully approved.

San Diego Unified School District is requiring all students and staff who are 16 and older to be vaccinated before the end of the year.

Later in October, the FDA will also look at whether to approve potential booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
timestelegram.com

COVID vaccine: When will Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters be approved?

Immunocompromised people eligible for third dose of Pfizer or Moderna. FDA to meet Oct. 14–15 to discuss Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director last month endorsed a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people 65 and older, or at high risk of severe infection. Dr. Rochelle Walensky made the call Sept. 24, on the heels of a two-day CDC advisory committee meeting and emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

If You Got Pfizer, Here's Your Booster Info

On Sept. 22, the Food & Drug Administration authorized booster shots of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for certain groups of people. You may be wondering: Who should get it, and when? And why? Here's everything you need to know about the Pfizer booster shots. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
betheladvocate.com

Pfizer Whistleblowers Expose Pfizer’s Religious Inquisition Form

NEW YORK, NY – Pfizer sent an email to all employees informing them of the requirement for all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated by November 15, 2021. The deadline to submit religious exemption requests is tomorrow October 8, 2021. In Pfizer’s communication with employees, a “Religious Reasonable Accommodation Request...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Moderna And
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made Another Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

While there are three COVID vaccines available for use in the U.S., it's clear that Pfizer's vaccine has experienced the most developments in the last year. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15, making it the only vaccine available for teens. Then in Aug. 2021, Pfizer became the first—and so far only—vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA, cementing its place in the medical community. Now, Pfizer's manufacturer has just announced the next step for its vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When Your Protection Drops Below 50 Percent

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seemed too good to be true when they first arrived. The high efficacy rates of these two shots and their easily updated mRNA technology made them more attractive to some individuals than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was less than 70 percent effective at preventing COVID cases from the jump. Pfizer also had the advantage of boasting less severe side effects than Moderna, on the whole. But while Pfizer might have been the early favorite for many people, new research has shown that its protective power may diminish faster than Moderna's.
INDUSTRY
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy