I-77 southbound in Charlotte reopens after multi-vehicle wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A multi-vehicle wreck shut down multiple lanes along Interstate-77 southbound in Charlotte on Thursday for several hours, according to NCDOT.

The wreck happened at 1:19 p.m. Thursday on I-77 southbound at mike marker 5, near Tyvola Road.

The left lane was closed at Exit 5, Tyvola Road, NCDOT said. At one point, two of the three lanes were closed.

No word on what caused the multi-vehicle accident or if anyone was injured.

