Kanye West’s “Stronger” Reaches Diamond Certification

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30dJ21_0cKHd9C300

Kanye West has added yet another milestone to his resume, as the rap star’s 2007 hit, “Stronger,” has officially reached diamond certification with more than 10 million copies sold, according to the RIAA.

Produced by West, with additional production by Mike Dean, “Stronger” is built around a sample of Daft Punk’s 2001 hit “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and was reportedly mixed over 75 times before completion. Upon its release, “Stronger” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and won an award for Best Rap Solo at the 50th Grammy Awards.

The second single released from West’s third album, Graduation , “Stronger,” which was initially released on his Can’t Tell Me Nothing mixtape, played a pivotal role in helping Yeezy win his historic first-week sales battle with 50 Cent ’s Curtis album.

Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with over 957,000 copies sold in its first week of release, Graduation has since sold more than 5 million copies in the U.S. alone, making it one of Kanye’s most commercially successful albums. In addition to “Stronger” reaching diamond status, West also nabbed his 10th chart-topping album this year with DONDA , tying him with Eminem and Drake for the second-most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. Jay-Z currently holds the record with 14 chart-toppers.

Congratulations to Mr. West. Revisit the visual for “Stronger” below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Grammy Awards#Riaa#Daft Punk#Graduation
