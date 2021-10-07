Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 15:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 2:50 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 3:35 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 4:11 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/03 PM 3.1 1.5 1.3 0 Minor 08/03 AM 3.0 1.4 1.4 0-1 Minor 08/04 PM 3.2 1.6 1.4 0-1 Minor 09/05 AM 3.0 1.4 1.4 1 Minor 09/05 PM 3.3 1.7 1.5 1 Minor 10/05 AM 3.3 1.7 1.8 1 Minor