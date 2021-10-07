CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Strand of Oaks on "Putting the Antennae up" and Receiving His New Record

By Tom Lanham
Paste Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing that Hoosier musician Timothy Showalter has become accustomed to in his decade-plus career under the all-purpose alias Strand of Oaks, it’s change. An average metaphorical day that started out sunny for him could take a dramatically dark turn a few hours in, as when juvenile arthritis ended his promising basketball career back in Goshen, Indiana. Or later on, on a festive Christmas Day in 2013, he and his wife Sue lost control of their car on black ice and skidded straight into two oncoming big rigs; their present that year was, they survived, but barely, while he transmuted the near-death experience into folk/punk/metal gold on HEAL, Strand of Oaks’ breakthrough disc in 2014, its fourth.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Strand Of Oaks On Getting Sober, Grief, Keith Jarrett, And Other Inspirations For His Reflective New Album

Under The Influence is a new revival of a very old Stereogum franchise, in which we ask artists to talk about the inspirations behind their albums. From other music, to film, to novels, to stray notes left behind by friends, and who knows what else, this is what’s on people’s minds when they’re writing the songs we eventually come to know and love.
MUSIC
vinylmeplease.com

A Slice of Strand of Oaks’ Heaven

Every week we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is Strand of Oaks’ In Heaven. Strand of Oaks is a project that has evolved alongside Tim Showalter throughout the stages of his life. From the very beginning, it’s those reflections that have been at the center of his music — a collection of human thoughts, emotions and experiences, all touching and relatable in one way or another for listeners. But, for the most part, his albums have always been an outlet of sorts for him to process existential questions, which is both audibly and lyrically apparent in previous albums.
MUSIC
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Brandi Carlile, Strand Of Oaks, Pond, Daniel Donato & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Brandi Carlile, Strand of Oaks, Pond, Daniel Donato, The Daptone Super Soul Revue, Doobie Brothers, Yes, Grateful Dead and Neil Young. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Indiana State
shepherdexpress.com

The Record Company Turns Up the Volume and Ambition On New Album

After a long year and half away from touring, Los Angeles-based The Record Company are ready to turn up the volume and rock out. The band marks its return to the road October 10 at Turner Hall Ballroom in support of their latest album Play Loud. For singer Chris Vos, it’s fitting that the band will start the tour in Milwaukee—his former home—and end in his current home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
guitar.com

Strand Of Oaks – In Heaven review: positivity radiates irresistibly in these most trying times

Eraserland, Timothy Showalter’s seventh album as Strand Of Oaks, was one of the great slow-burning successes of 2019. His soul-searching ruminations stretched out over vast cosmic Americana canvases scattered with explosive classic-rock dynamics. Since then, much has happened in Showalter’s world. He’s moved from Philadelphia to Austin, Texas, found sobriety and been immersed in the cruel realities of grief. Despite it all, the 39-year-old returns two years later with a radiant, hopeful batch of songs graced by some exceptional guitar playing.
INDIANA STATE
JamBase

Watch Strand Of Oaks Perform Live At The Sheen Center

Strand of Oaks (Timothy Showalter) played a private show at New York City’s The Sheen Center on September 20 for NYC public radio station WFUV. Tim went solo for a six-song set with audio available via WFUV.org and video of three tunes shared on the station’s YouTube channel. Showalter’s WFUV...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Paris Texas Surprise-Release New EP, Red Hand Akimbo: Listen

Los Angeles art-rap duo Paris Texas haven’t been on radar long, but they’ve already made it plain they’re not interesting in moving predictably. Case in point: their new EP Red Hand Akimbo, which they only just hinted at earlier this week. The five-track release features their recent single “girls like drugs,” and follows their debut project BOY ANONYMOUS, which dropped in May.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucinda Williams
Person
Nietzsche
leoweekly.com

The Record Company Changes It Up With New Album, A Q&A With Singer Chris Vos

Not surprisingly, blues-powered melodies and thought-provoking lyrics abound on The Record Company’s latest release, Play Loud. Out this week on all platforms, the act’s third LP arrives a decade into a still rising career arc and manages to solidify the greatness that its two predecessors only hinted at. We recently caught up with frontman Chris Vos (guitar, vocals) by phone to discuss the making of the new album, his high-paying gig with Coors Light, and the current tour that lands his acclaimed ensemble, which also features Alex Stiff (bass, backing vocals) and Marc Cazorla (drums, backing vocals), at the Mercury Ballroom on Oct. 12.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Paste Magazine

Band of Horses Announce Things Are Great, Share Lead Single "Crutch"

Things Are Great for Band of Horses fans today (Oct. 12), as Ben Bridwell and company have just announced their sixth studio album—their first in over half a decade, following 2016’s Why Are You OK. Coming Jan. 21, 2022, via BMG, Things Are Great is described in a press release as “a return to their earlier work and the kind of raw ethos that lies at the heart of Band of Horses.” Lead single “Crutch” is out now.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#New Texas#Vitamins#Strand Of Oaks
Paste Magazine

Built to Spill Plan 2022 Sub Pop Debut, U.S. Tour

Two institutions of Pacific Northwest indie rock have finally come together, with Boise, Idaho-based trio Built to Spill signing to Seattle’s Sub Pop. Doug Martsch and members of Brazilian band Oruã are currently at work on Built to Spill’s first new album since 2015’s Untethered Moon, coming in 2022, and will tour the U.S. in support of the record next year.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Paintings
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Injured, Leaves Florida Amid Brian Laundrie Search

Duane "Dog" Chapman has left Florida without finding Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, confirmed her father is heading back to Colorado to "handle some business" and is leaving a team behind in Florida to continue their search. He also reportedly injured his ankle during the search. Chapman joined the search for Laundrie in late September and has faced allegations of participating in the hunt for publicity.
PETS
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy