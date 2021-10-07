CCMC: Covid-19 boosters, 2-dose vaccines and seasonal flu shots available
Comanche County Medical Center (CCMC) continues to offer the Covid-19 vaccine and the recently approved vaccine booster. The 2-dose vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are demonstrated to substantially reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from the disease. In recent months, across the country, nearly all hospitalizations for Covid-19 have been of people not fully vaccinated. If a person is still unvaccinated for Covid-19, they are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, with few exceptions.www.thecomanchechief.com
