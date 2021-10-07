Newmark brokers sale of 316-unit Estates at Bee Cave development in Austin
Newmark has announced the sale of Estates at Bee Cave, a 316-unit luxury multifamily asset in suburban Austin. The property is located at 3544 South FM 620 Road in Texas’ Hill Country. Newmark Vice Chairman Patton Jones and Managing Director Andrew Dickson represented the seller, Internacional, in the sale to the buyer, an affiliate of Abacus Capital Group for an undisclosed price. Newmark has represented the sale of the property twice in five years.rejournals.com
