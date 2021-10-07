Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Global Stadium Tour

BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Boston next year on their world tour. They’ll play Fenway Park on September 10, 2022 with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat. No dates have been set yet for ticket sales for the Fenway show. “The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist and all round cosmic musician John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the U.S. Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing their career-spanning hits as well as new music from their forthcoming album,” the band said in a statement Thursday announcing the tour.

