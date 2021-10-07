Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Global Stadium Tour
The Red Hot Chili Peppers were set to embark on a set of dates in 2020 following the announcement of John Frusciante returning on guitar for the first time since his departure in 2009. Unfortunately, the pandemic got in the way. Following a charming spoof newscast of the band announcing their return, the ‘90s rockers have finally announced a global stadium tour in support of their forthcoming album, which has yet to be announced.www.pastemagazine.com
Comments / 0