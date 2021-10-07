United adding flights to Vegas and Phoenix from Cleveland

This winter, United Airlines is expanding direct flights from Cleveland to warm weather locations, including Phoenix and Las Vegas, the airline announced Thursday.

In December, United will begin new direct flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix from Cleveland.

It will resume eight popular direct flights from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa, offering the most departures the airline has flown from Cleveland since 2014, including direct service to Nassau and Cancun, the airline said in a news release.

“We’re seeing a lot of pent-up demand in our data and are offering a December schedule that centers on the two things people want most for the holidays: warm sunshine and fresh snow,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of network planning and scheduling at United. “We know families and friends are eager to reunite this holiday season, which is why we’re thrilled to add new flights that will help them connect and celebrate together.”

The airline expects the busiest travel days for the Thanksgiving holiday will be Wednesday, November 24 and Sunday, November 28, while popular days for winter holiday travel are expected to be Thursday, December 23 and Sunday, January 2.

