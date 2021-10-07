CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

United adding flights to Vegas and Phoenix from Cleveland

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufSeY_0cKHbDQS00

This winter, United Airlines is expanding direct flights from Cleveland to warm weather locations, including Phoenix and Las Vegas, the airline announced Thursday.

In December, United will begin new direct flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix from Cleveland.

It will resume eight popular direct flights from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa, offering the most departures the airline has flown from Cleveland since 2014, including direct service to Nassau and Cancun, the airline said in a news release.

“We’re seeing a lot of pent-up demand in our data and are offering a December schedule that centers on the two things people want most for the holidays: warm sunshine and fresh snow,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of network planning and scheduling at United. “We know families and friends are eager to reunite this holiday season, which is why we’re thrilled to add new flights that will help them connect and celebrate together.”

The airline expects the busiest travel days for the Thanksgiving holiday will be Wednesday, November 24 and Sunday, November 28, while popular days for winter holiday travel are expected to be Thursday, December 23 and Sunday, January 2.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

United Airlines adds 7 nonstop flights from Texas to vacation destinations

COVID is still a thing, but United Airlines is betting big that Americans will still travel this winter. The airline just announced a slew of new routes to popular destinations across the country, including adding seven new Texas-to-Florida routes. United detailed its winter schedule in an October 7 release, which...
TEXAS STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Immersive Flight Ride Attraction Now Open in Las Vegas

Explore the Great American West or the vast glacier valleys of Iceland from the comfort of your seat. Now open to the public, FlyOver Las Vegas is a new immersive flight ride experience by Pursuit hospitality that takes guests on multi-sensory journeys through two dichotomous lands:. In “The Real Wild...
LAS VEGAS, NV
yourvalley.net

Las Vegas guards torch Phoenix Mercury in 96-90 Game 1 victory

The Las Vegas Aces are anything but a one-woman show. The Aces had four players score 15 or more Tuesday to beat the Mercury 96-90 in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals in Las Vegas. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Youtube Tv#Fire Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
businesstraveller.com

Virgin Atlantic to resume flights to Orlando, Las Vegas and San Francisco

Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to resume transatlantic flights in the coming weeks, following the forthcoming easing of US travel restrictions. The carrier’s Heathrow-San Francisco route will be the first to restart tomorrow (October 2), followed by flights from the London hub to Orlando and Las Vegas in November. Virgin...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
madriverunion.com

Avelo adds cheap, twice-weekly flights to Las Vegas

HUMBOLDT — Building on the popularity of Avelo Airlines’ current service between the Humboldt Bay Area and Los Angeles, the airline announced Sept. 29 the addition of a second popular leisure destination – Las Vegas. The flight will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Flight 147 departs ACV at 3 p.m.,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Amazon
eturbonews.com

More flights to Bonaire from USA on Delta, American and United now

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is announcing the flight schedules from American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines for the upcoming months. Both Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are seeing a positive trend and booking demand for the island. United Airlines will resume flights to Bonaire from Houston and...
LIFESTYLE
KFYR-TV

XWA Continues to see improvement in flight numbers; adding additional flights to Minneapolis this month

WILLISTON, N.D. - As COVID-19 continues to cause issues for the airline industry, Williston Basin International Airport is seeing some relief from the effects of the pandemic. The latest flight numbers from August show that XWA is up about 250% compared to August 2020, but those numbers are still down around 40% pre-pandemic. Airport director Anthony Dudas says more and more people are getting out and using the airport again.
WILLISTON, ND
reviewjournal.com

Southwest cancels more than 1K weekend flights; Las Vegas affected

NEW YORK — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of Sunday afternoon, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ftnnews.com

Bonaire Welcomes Additional Flights Out of The United States

Following the successful relaunching of flights from the US in June. Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is announcing the flight schedules from American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines for the upcoming months. As part of our Tourism Recovery Plan, TCB will continue with these efforts to keep seeing a...
LIFESTYLE
KMOV

Southwest Airline cancels nearly 2,000 flights nationwide, including Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, including more than 100 into or out of Phoenix. According to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, Southwest canceled 81 Sky Harbor flights Saturday and more than 800 flights -- nearly a quarter of its schedule --throughout the country. As of 10:30 Sunday morning, another 74 Southwest flights to and from Phoenix had been canceled. Nationwide, more than 1,000 flights were canceled.
PHOENIX, AZ
myfox28columbus.com

Phoenix Police Department to recruit officers in Columbus, Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Phoenix Police Department said recruiters will be coming to Ohio in November to hold police recruit testing. Recruiters will be giving written exams at Cleveland's Marriot Key Tower on November 6 and at the Polaris Hilton in Columbus on November 7. The Phoenix Police Department...
COLUMBUS, OH
kjzz.org

Las Vegas Aces rout Phoenix Mercury to even WNBA semifinals

The Las Vegas Aces were embarrassed by their previous two games, a pair of losses that put them on the brink of elimination. They took it personally, got back to doing what they do best and now have a chance to clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals at home.
PHOENIX, AZ
San Francisco Chronicle

Chicago advances to WNBA Finals; Las Vegas, Phoenix to play Game 5

Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and Kahleah Copper added 18 to help the Sky beat the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 79-69 in Chicago on Wednesday night and advance to the WNBA Finals. Chicago is back in the Finals for the first time since 2014 despite finishing the regular season with a...
CHICAGO, IL
drgnews.com

Denver Air Connection adding flights to Texas and Arizona to its service area

Watertown and Pierre’s Essential Air Service provider– Denver Air Connection– is adding two more major markets to its list of destinations. The airline will begin service to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021. They’ll begin service to Phoenix Dec. 15, 2021. Last week, the US Department of Transportation announced it...
ARIZONA STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy