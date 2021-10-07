CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Rochester officer arrested for DWI placed on leave

By James Battaglia
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fR9bs_0cKHbBf000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — The Rochester Police Department put an officer on administrative duty Wednesday after he was arrested and charged with DWI. According to the RPD, Officer Steven Kovacic was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Controversial NYPD sergeants union head resigns after FBI raid

Kovacic was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving to the left of pavement markings, and stopping, standing, or parking outside of business or residence districts.

The RPD said he was placed on administrative duty pending the results of an investigation.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Officer stabbed by inmate at Attica

ATTICA, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — An officer at the Attica Correctional Facility is recovering after an inmate stabbed him multiple times in the chest with what the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) calls a “metal shank.” According to investigators, the officer was letting an inmate out of his cell to receive […]
ATTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Rochester, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Long Islander, 73, identified as helicopter crash victim

CORNWALL, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say one person was killed after a helicopter crashed near Storm King Mountain on Sunday afternoon. They have identified the victim as the pilot, 73-year-old Arthur Charych of Setauket on Long Island. The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed nearby Route 218 in Cornwall at about 3:30 p.m. According […]
CORNWALL, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Fbi#Dwi#Tijuana#Cartel#Rpd#News10 National Fuel#Covid#Social Media#Austin Follow
NEWS10 ABC

Vigil held for victim of weekend shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Candles and a vase of flowers have been placed at the corner of North Lake Avenue and Elk Street. The memorial is near the Lounge— a former club where a fatal shooting took place Saturday night. Seven people were shot including Alexander Bolton from New Bedford, Massachusetts. He died from his injuries. […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Officers open fire when car fleeing traffic stop hops Manhattan curb: NYPD

GRAMERCY, Manhattan — NYPD officers on an overnight stakeout, investigating a citywide string of robberies outside restaurants, opened fire on a car that hopped a curb while attempting to flee, according to a senior police official. Uniformed officers were sitting in unmarked police cars around 1:20 a.m. Monday near Pergola restaurant on West 28th Street, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NEWS10 ABC

Free car seat checks in Latham and Hudson

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced, in Latham and Hudson there will be free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available by appointment only on Wednesday, October 13, in Latham, and Saturday, October 16, in Hudson.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

2K+
Followers
718
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy