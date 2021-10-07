CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

ASC secures $12 million cash-out refinance for Lakeview TOD building

rejournals.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Street Capital (“ASC”) announced today that it has arranged $12 million in financing for a 39-unit mixed-use building in Chicago, IL. Located in the Lakeview area of Chicago, the property is in proximity to mass transportation, Lake Michigan, and Wrigley Field. Built in 2019, the mixed-use asset consists of two retail spaces and 37 apartments. In 2015, the Transit Oriented Development ”TOD” ordinance was passed in Chicago and allowed developers to decrease or even eliminate parking requirements for new developments within 1,320 feet of a mass transit hub. This development is one of the first in the immediate submarket to capitalize on the new zoning.

rejournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and mysoginistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
The Hill

Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is opening a new front in the war over vaccine mandates, setting up a showdown with the Biden administration. Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses. That order conflicts with a forthcoming federal regulation announced by President Biden to require that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asc#Tod#Wrigley Field#Mass Transit#Lakeview Tod#American Street Capital#Founder Of Asc
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy