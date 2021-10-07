Texas Legacy Insurance Ribbon Cutting
The Comanche Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Texas Legacy Insurance Group located at 201 NW Texas 36, Comanche, TX 76442. Front row left to right are Tonna Clemons; Amanda Baehler; Billie Engel; Virginia Fleming; Chris Woods, Stephenville agent. Back row left to right is Michael Brown, Stephenville agent; Clayton Iley, Owner/Broker; Paxton Willingham, Comanche agent; Lindsey Chiesl; Jenny Iley, Agent Liaison; Kelly McKinzie, Building and McKinzie Mini Storage owner and Christal Powell. For more information on their services you can contact them at 254-217-8524 or paxton@texaslegancyins.com.www.thecomanchechief.com
