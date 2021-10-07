3 parties to deepen talks on forming next German government

The co-chief of Germany's far-right AfD Joerg Meuthen said on Monday that he would not seek to continue as head of the eurosceptic and islamophobic party. After six and a half "incredibly challenging" but also "enriching" years, Meuthen said in a statement that he would "no longer bear the role of federal spokesman" for the party. Formed in 2013, the AfD first won seats in the German parliament in 2017 but lost ground in elections at the end of September this year. Despite topping the poll in two former east German states, the party received around 10 percent of the vote nationally, down two percentage points on its previous result.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO