3 parties to deepen talks on forming next German government

NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany’s center-left Social Democratic Party and two smaller parties said Thursday they would deepen their talks next week on forming a new government, as the leader of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc indicated his willingness to step aside following an election defeat. The general secretary of the...

