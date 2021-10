BOSTON (CBS) – When Zack Hample settled into his seat for Game 4 of the ALDS between the Red Sox & Rays Monday night, he liked his chances of snagging a baseball. “These seats that I was in at Fenway last night- dead center. So, I knew that lefties or righties could both hit balls there,” said Hample. So, it was both a surprise and not a surprise at all when he caught not one, but two home run balls during the game. “I have them right here. This is the one that Rafael Devers hit in the third inning, this...

