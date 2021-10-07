ROSEDALE, MD—One person suffered critical injuries in Wednesday’s two-alarm fire at a Rosedale auto body shop .

At just before 4 p.m., crews from the Baltimore County Fire Department responded to the 7300-block of Philadelphia Road (21237) for a commercial building fire.

First-arriving units reported heavy smoke and fire and quickly called for a second alarm.

Firefighters were alerted to a victim inside the building. They located him and helped guide him out of the burning structure. He was treated by medical personnel and transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he remains hospitalized.

Officials say the fire was difficult to extinguish due partly to flammable materials inside the auto shop. Commanders called it under control at shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Fire investigators are still reviewing this incident.

Photo via Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association

The post Critical injuries reported in fire at Rosedale auto body shop appeared first on Nottingham MD .