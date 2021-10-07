Three startups pitch to CREW Chicago “Sharks” during September luncheon
At the September luncheon, held at The Ivy Room, CREW Chicago invited three startup firms into the CREW Tank to pitch our “Sharks” on their respective companies. CREW’s Sharks included Hope Alexander, VP of Business Development at BE&K Building Group, Jennifer Hoover, Managing Partner & COO of Highgate Capital Group, and Molly Meyer, Founder & CEO of Omni Ecosystems. Their jaws dropped after hearing pitches from each startup firm. It was a frenzy of one amazing presentation after another!rejournals.com
Comments / 0