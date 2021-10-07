Local help available for emergency rental program in Sweetwater County
October 7, 2021 — Press release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Are you struggling to pay your rent or utilities? You are not alone, and it is not your fault. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Wyoming renters need a little extra help right now. Sweetwater Family Resource Center is ready to help eligible households get the assistance they deserve through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).wyo4news.com
Comments / 0