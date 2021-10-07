Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 23 points in 22 minutes
Fox finished Wednesday's preseason win over the Clippers with 23 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists. Starting at his usual point guard spot, Fox needed just 22 minutes to turn in a productive all-around line. Coming off of a strong fourth NBA season, expectations are high for Fox, who averaged 25.2 points, 7.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 threes and 1.5 steals in 2020-21. It was the best statistical season of Fox's career, though he needs to improve as a free throw shooter (71.9 percent last season) to raise his fantasy ceiling.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0