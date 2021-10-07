CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 23 points in 22 minutes

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Fox finished Wednesday's preseason win over the Clippers with 23 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists. Starting at his usual point guard spot, Fox needed just 22 minutes to turn in a productive all-around line. Coming off of a strong fourth NBA season, expectations are high for Fox, who averaged 25.2 points, 7.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 threes and 1.5 steals in 2020-21. It was the best statistical season of Fox's career, though he needs to improve as a free throw shooter (71.9 percent last season) to raise his fantasy ceiling.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
De'aaron Fox
thecomeback.com

Sixers’ Doc Rivers makes surprising statement about Ben Simmons

The relationship between Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers, and their fans was already pretty fraught during last year’s playoff run that ended in defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. However, it was a statement by head coach Doc Rivers following the loss that really seemed to cement the entire affair. When...
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose ends Knicks’ point-guard battle before it even began

The Knicks’ starting point guard battle is over before it even started. Derrick Rose anointed newcomer Kemba Walker as the Knicks’ starting point guard during Monday’s media day. On Friday, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said nothing was “etched in stone,” but Rose has already conceded. The Knicks’ first formal practice...
NBA
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Ben Simmons’ Sixers future

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Clippers#Fg
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
The Big Lead

Kyrie Irving is a Problem

Kyrie Irving is a problem. As long as that term has existed online, it's been an apt description of Irving. An impossibly talented basketball player who would give even the best defenders in the world trouble. He was blessed with the ability to do multiple things at an All-Star level and one of the best handles in the history of his sport. We've always known he's been a problem, but because of those gifts, we've tried to ignore all the other ways he's a problem.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Thunder Trade Lands Intriguing Wing In L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers revamped their entire roster this offseason. They will have more new faces on their team this season than any other team in the NBA. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only players that are coming back from last season’s roster. While there will be a ton of new faces, there are some that have at least played with this group previously.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

LiAngelo Ball Is Back In The Gym After Being Cut From Hornets Roster

LaVar Ball was pretty close to seeing his dream become a reality. For years now, the "Big Baller Father" has revealed his desire for all three of his sons to become NBA stars. It's a quite ambitious aspiration for any parent, but this one is actually not too far-fetched. In...
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Jeff Van Gundy’s Blunt Message

Former NBA head coach turned analyst Jeff Van Gundy isn’t known to hold anything back on broadcasts. The veteran announcer certainly didn’t hold anything back on Friday night. The NBA has more than 90 percent of its league vaccinated, though there remains a couple of notable holdouts – Kyrie Irving...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jaylen Brown Tried To Impress Taylor Rooks, Saying He Would Win 6 Championship By The Time He Turned 28: "Dude Also Fighting To Keep His Eyes Up"

Jaylen Brown could have a bright future with the Boston Celtics. The young prospect has been in the NBA for just a few years now but has already reached All-Star status with the team. On top of that, his chemistry with Jayson Tatum could allow the Celtics to be a powerhouse in the NBA if they surround them with the right pieces.
NBA
blackchronicle.com

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

Knicks legend Charles Oakley makes bold prediction on Nets-Kyrie Irving saga

The Brooklyn Nets are seen by many as the favorites to win the title, but the latest Kyrie Irving drama has been hurting their championship shine before the season begins. However, New York Knicks icon Charles Oakley thinks he might not even matter. The legendary defender voiced out exactly that to TMZ as he shared his thoughts about Kyrie and the Nets.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy