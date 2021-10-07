Scouting report: Akron at Bowling Green football

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University hosts Akron in a Mid-American Conference East Division matchup on Saturday at noon at Doyt Perry Stadium.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

When BGSU has the ball:

Quoting the late, great former professional wrestling commentator Gorilla Monsoon: The irresistible force meets the immovable object. Bowling Green’s offense ranks last in the MAC with 17.2 points per game and 277 yards per game, and Akron’s defense surrenders a MAC-most 42.4 points per game and allows 454.2 yards. What gives here?

Expect Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald to cook the Zips defense. Akron has surrendered 222.8 passing yards per game, third worst in the league, and opposing QBs have completed nearly 73 percent of passes for nine touchdowns and two interceptions. McDonald is No. 2 in the MAC with 229.8 passing yards per game, and this serves as the perfect momentum continuer for the QB that shelled Kent State for 263 yards on 64.4 percent completion.

When Akron has the ball:

DJ Irons is Akron’s leading rusher and passer. With him under center, the Zips have a serviceable passing game at 210.4 yards per game, seventh in the conference, but average just 114.8 yards on the ground with Irons totaling 49.2 per game. If Akron has a shot at Bowling Green, Irons will have to take control of the game.

Jonzell Norrils (Central Catholic) leads Akron's running backs with 45 carries for 129 yards. He's also caught six passes for 30 yards and Akron's lone touchdown against Auburn in Week 1.

Special teams:

Falcons kicker Nate Needham is the reigning MAC East Division Special Teams Player of the Week after making a 52-yard field goal in BGSU’s last outing against Kent State. Needham is 7-for-7 on the season, including 2 for 2 from 50-plus yards and 4-for-4 between 40 and 49 yards.

Akron’s Cory Smigel is 3 for 4 with a long conversion of 40 yards.

BGSU punter Matt Naranjo is fourth in the MAC with 43.5 yards per punt, and his 11 punts inside the 20-yard line are tied for first in the MAC. Akron’s Ethan Slike averages 44.8 yards per punt, which is second in the conference.

BGSU will win if...

Bowling Green beats Akron if they can limit Irons’ play-making ability as a runner. Akron’s leading receiver, Michael Mathison, averages just 61.2 yards per game, and BGSU’s secondary is strong enough to limit Irons in the passing game.

Akron will win if...

Akron beats Bowling Green if they can force a sloppy game from McDonald, and keep the Falcons’ lowly ground game where it already is. BGSU has the worst rushing offense in FBS at 47.2 yards per game.

View from another side

Keith Gregorski, writer for MAC content website HustleBelt.com:

“The evolution of both squads in 2021 makes this a completely different game than the one played last year where Akron won 31-3. The Zips’ offense has evolved from a ground attack with a featured back to primarily a passing attack supplemented with scrambles or planned runs by a dual-threat quarterback. The best Zips units are probably the QBs and wideouts, although the linebackers and secondary have improved. Bowling Green is playing with a new spirit in 2021, spearheaded by a defense ranked 44th in the FBS in points allowed with only 21.4 points per game. The game will be close because, although QB play is improved in 2021, the Falcons’ offense is a work in progress so far. Barring multiple turnovers, the Falcons had three last year, Bowling Green’s defense will be the best unit on the field and should win a close one.”