CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Austrian leader hopes to stay on amid bribery allegations

WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmNTH_0cKHYhk500
Austria Bribery FILE - In this June 11, 2021 file photo Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks during a news conference about the results of the business meeting with Lithuanian's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte in Vienna, Austria. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, file) (Lisa Leutner)

BERLIN — (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz denied wrongdoing and made clear he did not plan to step down after anti-corruption prosecutors said he is a target in a bribery investigation. However, the partner party in Kurz's coalition government said Thursday that the probe created a “disastrous” impression and raised questions about the chancellor's “ability to act.”

Prosecutors said Wednesday they were investigating Kurz, nine other people and three unidentified organizations on suspicion of breach of trust and bribery. They searched the chancellery, the Finance Ministry and the offices of Kurz's conservative Austrian People's Party.

The case centers on allegations that Finance Ministry money was used between 2016 and at least 2018 to pay for manipulated polls that were favorable to Kurz and published in a newspaper without being declared as advertising.

Kurz became his party's leader and then chancellor in 2017 after previously serving as Austria’s foreign minister.

In a separate case, anti-corruption authorities put the 35-year-old chancellor under investigation in May on suspicion of making false statements to a parliamentary commission, an allegation he also rejected.

Kurz, in a Wednesday night interview with public television network ORF, denied responsibility for any wrongdoing involving the published polls.

“There is absolutely no indication that I directed what adverts or polls were commissioned at the Finance Ministry," he said. He said that text messages from him contain no instructions or requests, “and at the same time, prosecutors put the theory out there that everything is directed by Kurz.”

The chancellor said he was “very calm” about the accusations.

“What I can't understand is why I am always supposed to be to blame for all wrongdoing,” he said. “Let's examine whether these accusations against finance ministry employees are true. With the best will in the world, I can't imagine it.”

Asked whether he would remain chancellor in view of the investigations, Kurz replied: “Yes, of course.”

The Green party, Kurz's junior coalition partner since he won a second term in early 2020, were far less relaxed. Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, who also leads the Greens, tweeted that “the impression is disastrous" and the allegations must be cleared up thoroughly.

“The chancellor's ability to act is in question against this background,” Kogler said. “We must ensure stability and order.”

He said the Greens were proposing talks with all other parties in Austria's parliament to discuss how to proceed. President Alexander Van der Bellen scheduled meetings Thursday and Friday with Kogler, Kurz and opposition leaders.

Kurz noted Thursday that his party won the past two elections and said it “stands by” the government it formed with the Greens, praising their cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If the Greens don't want to continue this cooperation any longer and want to look for other majorities in parliament, then that has to be accepted,” he said. “We are prepared to continue working together.”

Kurz's first coalition with the far-right Freedom Party collapsed in 2019. The chancellor pulled the plug after a video surfaced showing the Freedom Party's leader at the time, Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

New Austrian leader to take over as opposition say Kurz remains in charge

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg prepared to be sworn in as chancellor on Monday after Sebastian Kurz resigned https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-chancellor-2021-10-09 in the face of corruption allegations, while the opposition said the new leader would merely continue to do Kurz’s bidding. The Greens, the junior partner to Kurz’s conservatives,...
POLITICS
AFP

Austria FM set to replace Kurz embattled after graft claims

Austria's top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg on Sunday said an "enormously challenging task" awaited him after embattled Chancellor Sebastian Kurz named him as his successor in a spectacular leadership change in the EU member. In brief comments before meeting the president earlier in the day, Schallenberg spoke of an "enormously challenging task and time, not easy for any of us".
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kurz
Idaho8.com

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigns amid corruption scandal

Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz said he was stepping down from his office Saturday evening, days after his office was raided by Austrian prosecutors investigating him and close team members on suspicion of bribery and breach of trust. Kurz, speaking in a televised address on Austrian television said, “I want to...
EUROPE
MySanAntonio

Kurz vows to remain as Austrian leader despite investigation

Sebastian Kurz said he wants to stay on as Austria's chancellor despite a corruption probe, but will accept the outcome if the junior Green party seeks another coalition. "We stand by this government and the government agenda, and all the things that we have planned to do," Kurz said. Kurz...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Austrian Prosecutors Target Kurz in Bribery Investigation

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been placed under investigation on suspicion of bribery and breach of trust, anti-corruption prosecutors said on Wednesday after raids on the offices of Kurz's conservative party and several top aides. The investigation, which prosecutors confirmed hours after raids on the Chancellery, Finance Ministry...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Freedom Party Of Austria#Ap#The Finance Ministry#Austrian People S Party#Orf
The Independent

Europe court rejects case seeking to blame Vatican for abuse

A European court agreed Tuesday that the Vatican couldn't be sued in a local court for sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests, affirming that it enjoys sovereign immunity and that the misconduct of priests and their superiors cannot be attributed to the Holy See.The European Court of Human Rights dismissed a case brought by 24 people who said they were victims of abusive priests in Belgium The 24 had argued the Holy See was liable due to the “structurally deficient" way the Catholic hierarchy had for decades covered up cases of priests who raped and molested children.The 24...
RELIGION
AFP

Outgoing Czech PM says ailing president promised him PM nomination

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Tuesday said the country's president had promised to nominate him to form a government at their meeting on Sunday shortly before being rushed to hospital. The claim came as politicians looked for ways to end the impasse brought on by President Milos Zeman's hospitalisation just when he would be required to appoint a premier following elections. "When I talked to the president on Sunday, he said that when the moment comes, he will ask me," Babis told Czech TV. "It is up to me to accept or refuse," he said, adding he was also ready to become an opposition politician.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
The Independent

Norway PM to step down, Labor leader expected to take over

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Tuesday she will step down as head of a three-party, minority center-right government after a left-leaning bloc won last month’s parliamentary election. The leader of Norway’s Labor Party, Jonas Gahr Stoere, is expected to take over later this week.The 60-year-old Solberg, head of Norway s Conservative Party was ousted after two four-year terms when her party lost nine seats in the country's Sept. 13 election. She will remain as a caretaker leader until Gahr Stoere has presented a new governing team Thursday for a two-party, center-left coalition."Eight years is a long time,”...
EUROPE
The Independent

Lebanon judge issues arrest warrant for MP over port blast

The Lebanese judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive explosion at Beirut’s port issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a former Cabinet minister after he did not show up for questioning, the state-run National News Agency said.Shortly afterward, the judge was notified that the former minister and another former government member had formally asked a court to replace the judge, who now has to suspend the investigation until a ruling on him comes out.The developments were the latest twists in the saga of the troubled probe into the massive August 2020 blast at Beirut s port that killed...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Top UN court to rule on bitter Kenya-Somalia border spat

The UN's top court will rule in a bitter border dispute between Somalia and Kenya on Tuesday, delivering a verdict with potentially far-reaching consequences for bilateral ties and energy extraction in the region. The International Court of Justice (ICJ), is to give its final word in a case filed by Mogadishu more than seven years ago. A full bench of 15 judges led by US judge Joan Donoghue will hand down the verdict at the Peace Palace in The Hague at 1300 GMT. At stake are sovereignty, undersea riches and the future of relations between two countries in one of the world's most troubled regions.
AFRICA
AFP

Ukraine demands greater support from lukewarm EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday demanded more support from European leaders against Russia but came away from talks with few practical measures. Zelensky hosted European Council leader Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen in Kiev as Europe faces a gas crisis after a surge in prices and drop in reserves. The Ukrainian leader, who fiercely opposes a new gas pipeline that is set to bypass his country and increase Europe's energy reliance on Russia, put the crisis front and centre on Tuesday. "It is necessary to develop a common long-term vision of Europe's energy security," Zelensky told a news conference after the talks.
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU vows to uphold Ukraine's energy security at summit

European Union leaders vowed to uphold Ukraine's energy security and signed deals intended to bolster ties during a summit Tuesday in the Ukrainian capital.In a statement after the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed their “continued commitment to strengthening the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the European Union.”They emphasized that further reforms and regulatory changes in Ukraine would help establish conditions for enhanced economic and trade relations with the 27-nation bloc, leading to Ukraine’s further gradual economic integration into the EU market.“I want...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU pledge opens G20 virtual summit on Afghanistan

G20 leaders gathered Tuesday for a virtual summit focused on addressing the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, with the EU kicking off proceedings by announcing a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion) aid package. Shortly before the meeting began, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced an aid package to help "avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse" in Afghanistan.
WORLD
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy