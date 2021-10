The Red Hot Chili Peppers are looking to bring stadium shows back to Europe as well as America next summer, with the unveiling of a 2022 tour that will begin in Spain next June and come to the U.S. for 19 shows beginning in Denver in late July. It marks the first time the Chili Peppers have ever done a stadium tour in the States. The band is promising to include material from a yet-to-be-announced forthcoming album. The shows will mark the group’s first since guitarist John Frusciante was announced as returning to the fold in December 2019. It also marks...

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO