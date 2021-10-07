Adele covers both ‘Vogue’ and British ‘Vogue,’ gives separate revealing interviews

Not to be a ghastly contrarian, but I love it when Adele goes mid-tempo. My fave is the final single from 25. Her third album might be all about the ballads but the poppy, gospel-y, Wilson Phillips-y feel of “Water Under the Bridge” proves she can deliver all that signature wisdom and killer lines with the same emotional jolt while you’re toe-tapping in the car, or hosting cocktail hour. Her straightforward lyrics are boiled down to perfection. “Oh honey, if I’m not one for you / why have we been through what we have been through?” Simple, powerful, genius. Never gets skipped on the shuffle.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO