About 1,000 women, men and children marched and rallied for women’s reproductive rights in downtown Red Bank Saturday. In conjunction with hundreds of similar events nationwide, the Red Bank gathering, organized by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey and the League of Women Voters of New Jersey, focused on abortion rights as the Supreme Court begins a new term Monday with pivotal cases on the docket.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO