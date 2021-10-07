Local Cities Receive Millions for Water Infrastructure Improvements
(KNSI) – The City of St. Cloud has received over $7 million in loan money from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority for water infrastructure improvements. The $7,419,725 comes from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. According to the City of St. Cloud website, the Clean Water SRF “is supported through a combination of federal capitalization grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, state matching funds, loan repayments, and bond proceeds from PFA revenue bonds.”knsiradio.com
