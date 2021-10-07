CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puzzle overhanging job market: When will more people return?

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — When the U.S. government issues the September jobs report on Friday, the spotlight will fall not only on how many people were hired last month. A second question will command attention, too: Are more people finally starting to look for work?. To an extent that has surprised...

Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to switch jobs amid reports of the “great resignation” and employers are desperate to do whatever they can to retain workers as demand continues to remain strong.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Jobs puzzle, debt deal

Puzzle overhanging job market: When will more people return?. WASHINGTON (AP) — When the U.S. government issues the September jobs report on Friday, the spotlight will fall not only on how many people were hired last month. A second question will command attention, too: Are more people finally starting to look for work? To an extent that has confounded economists, many people who lost or quit their jobs in the pandemic recession have yet to look for work again despite a robust economic rebound that has left many employers desperate to hire to meet growing customer demand. Across the country, widespread and persistent labor shortages have hampered industries from restaurants and hotels to manufacturing and construction.
ECONOMY
Jerome Powell
Lael Brainard
saportareport.com

5 Ways the Job Market is Changing

COVID-19 has put the economy on a roller coaster ride. In the early days of the pandemic, unemployment rolls soared as businesses shed jobs. In April 2020, a record 20.5 million Americans lost their jobs, with unemployment reaching a mind-blowing 14.8%. The economy has recovered over the past year, but...
ECONOMY
WBAL Radio

Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America's employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. That's equivalent to nearly 3% of the workforce. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.
ECONOMY
#Job Market#Labor Market#Economy#Ap#Federal Reserve Chair#Covid#The Census Bureau
The New Yorker

When It Comes to Jobs: It’s the Pandemic, Stupid

So much for Republican claims that cutting unemployment benefits would get more Americans back to work. On Labor Day, the federal government let lapse its COVID-era jobless benefits, including the supplement which provided an additional three hundred dollars per week to those out of work. The theory was that this harsh move would persuade some of the unemployed to get off their couches and take job vacancies which, according to officials figures, have been running at record levels. What happened? The Labor Department’s employment report for September, which was released on Friday, showed that the labor force—which includes people working and others actively seeking work—declined by a hundred and eighty-three thousand, precisely the opposite of what the tough-love theory had envisioned. Many economists predicted that job growth would rebound from what was seen as a weak August, but instead the level fell to its lowest of the year—a hundred and ninety-four thousand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

What the US unemployment rate doesn’t tell you

Just how healthy is the US jobs market? On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its latest jobs report, showing that the US added a disappointing 194,000 jobs last month while announcing that the official unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the lowest it’s been since its frightening climb to 14.7% when the Covid-19 pandemic first struck the US.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Warehouse jobs — recently thought of as jobs of the future — are suddenly jobs few workers want

Warehouse jobs were supposed to be the future of the retail industry, offering opportunities for displaced employees and reshaping the American workforce. Amazon, Target, Walmart and other companies pledged to create hundreds of thousands of these positions at competitive wages — and increasingly with perks like free college thrown in — so they could fill the deluge of online orders that began with the coronavirus pandemic and continue unabated.
RETAIL
wbrz.com

More jobs available than people unemployed in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Help is not just wanted—it's needed at many businesses in the capital area. “I speak to a lot of other friends that are struggling just to see that amount of jobs out there. Everywhere you pass it’s help wanted," said Jesmine Lombrage, owner of the Bullfish Bar and Kitchen.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Motley Fool

Is There a New Normal for the Job Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of the job market. While some people shifted to at-home employment, or traded their full-time job for contract or freelance work, others left the job market altogether. In this video from "The 5" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Sept. 23, Motley Fool contributors...
ECONOMY
High Point Enterprise

Job market continues recovery

HIGH POINT — The local job market keeps making steady progress since bottoming out more than a year ago after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment rates declined locally and in virtually every community in the state from July to August, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday. The...
HIGH POINT, NC
KREX

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these […]
ECONOMY

