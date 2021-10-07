CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uchi team opening Japanese whiskey bar Uchibā in downtown Austin

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas was the first city to get a taste of a Hai Hospitality concept before Austin, when the group behind Uchi opened Uchibā above Uchi Dallas in 2019. Austin will be get its own Uchibā when the bar opens in downtown Austin in 2022. Hai Hospitality announced Thursday that it will open the Japanese whiskey and cocktail bar in the Google Tower at 601 W. Second St. Uchibā, which translates from the Japanese as “Uchi Bar,” will serve a menu of small bites and shareable dishes in addition to its cocktail and spirits menu.

