Economy

China's forex reserves fall in September

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves fell to 3.2006 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, down 31.5 billion dollars from a month earlier, official data showed Thursday. The volume went down 0.97 percent from the end of August, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

