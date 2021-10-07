Task Force: At least 1,000 migrant children yet to be reunited with parents after separations at border

Biden administration officials tasked with reuniting migrant children and parents separated over three years ago at the border have managed to reunite just a fraction of the more than a thousand families estimated to still be apart. With little or no record keeping of the separations during the Trump administration, and problems finding many parents in Central America, the task force has reunited just 52 families after seven months of effort. Sharyn Alfonsi speaks to the head of the task force and to a Salvadoran family caught up in the chaos on the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, October 11, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.