Immigration

Task Force: At least 1,000 migrant children yet to be reunited with parents after separations at border

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden administration officials tasked with reuniting migrant children and parents separated over three years ago at the border have managed to reunite just a fraction of the more than a thousand families estimated to still be apart. With little or no record keeping of the separations during the Trump administration, and problems finding many parents in Central America, the task force has reunited just 52 families after seven months of effort. Sharyn Alfonsi speaks to the head of the task force and to a Salvadoran family caught up in the chaos on the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, October 11, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 27

EM(MI)
5d ago

It was reported when Trump left office that it was less than 500, is this more Democrats creative math, now it's 1000 to 1500, besides anyone that leaves thier children at the border by themselves doesn't deserve them back, here in the US it's called abandonment and CPS takes your children.

Reply(1)
12
Guest
4d ago

Wow I just don’t know how parents can live their children on their own with all kinds of predators . I don’t understand the mentality ?

Reply(1)
2
