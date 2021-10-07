CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water, water, everywhere: U.N. report warns of global water crisis amid climate change

By Rachel Layne
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is woefully underprepared for water-related disasters as floods, hurricanes and droughts intensify with climate change, the United Nations' weather agency said in a new report released this week. Global water management is "fragmented and inadequate," the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization, development agencies and other groups found. Almost 60%...

ScienceAlert

AI Analysis of 100,000 Climate Studies Reveals How Massive The Crisis Already Is

Some problems are so big, you can't really see them. Climate change is the perfect example. The basics are simple: the climate is heating up due to fossil fuel use. But the nitty gritty is so vast and complicated that our understanding of it is always evolving. Evolving so rapidly, in fact, that it's basically impossible for humans to keep up. "Since the first assessment report (AR) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 1990, we estimate that the number of studies relevant to observed climate impacts published per year has increased by more than two orders of magnitude," scientists...
In Homeland Security

Maintaining Water Standards Despite Climate Changes

Recent weather has not disappointed the lower 48 states in the U.S. At the time of this writing, there have been several hurricanes and extreme heat across two-thirds of the country. In addition, there were floods in the eastern U.S., extreme drought in western states and wildfires that are causing multi-state air quality concerns.
ENVIRONMENT
WNCY

UN weather agency warns of water crisis without urgent reforms

GENEVA (Reuters) – Global water resource management is “fragmented and inadequate” and countries should urgently adopt reforms ahead of a looming water crisis, the United Nations weather agency said on Tuesday. Climate change is expected to increase water-related hazards such as droughts and floods while the number of people living...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Disappearing water in a warming climate: a story in four visuals

Water scarcity is poised to exact an increasingly heavy toll. The issue will likely be a focus of the upcoming COP26 climate summit. The World Economic Forum has created visualizations of vanishing water in several locations. Water scarcity will be the biggest climate-related threat to corporate assets like factories within...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS San Francisco

State Water Officials Issue Dire Warning; ‘Climate Changes Are Coming Fast And Furious’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — State water officials have issued a dire warning as vital Northern California reservoirs like Lake Mendocino and the Lexington Reservoir dip to historic low levels amid worsening drought conditions. It’s possible the state’s water agencies won’t be able to get water from the reservoir system next year, a frightening possibility that could force mandatory restrictions for residents. California’s State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs — helps provide drinking water to about 27 million people in the state. In December, state officials will announce how much water each district can expect to...
POLITICS
Seattle Times

U.N. weather agency says world ill-prepared for ‘looming water crisis’

Most countries are ill-equipped to handle what the United Nations said Tuesday is a “looming” global water crisis caused by climate change and population growth. Floods, droughts and other water-related disasters are on the rise due to global warming, the World Meteorological Organization said in a new report published Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

Climate change, population increase fuel looming water crisis: WMO

Improved water management, monitoring and forecasting are needed in the face of a looming global water crisis, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and partners said in a report published on Tuesday. The warning comes as floods, droughts and other water-related hazards increase due to climate change, while the number...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Climate and water in a changing Africa

The following is an excerpt from an article originally published in a special issue of the journal Daedalus of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Africa is at the center of the global water predicament and climatic upheaval. Africa contains the greatest number of least-developed countries of any continent, the most woeful sanitation infrastructure, and the highest share of people in highly weather-dependent rural employment. It is here that, owing to global warming, crop yields are expected to decline most sharply; sea-level rises along the African littoral are already higher than planetary averages. Africa's pastoralist communities are the biggest on Earth and comprise about one-fifth of its population; weather variability defines the nomadic way of life, offering many rewards but, especially in an age of uncertainty, also existential risks. Increasingly erratic precipitation patterns are especially daunting considering no continent has less reservoir capacity for water storage. The continent remains the most marginal emitter of greenhouse gasses but has perhaps the greatest untapped potential for renewable energy sources: geothermal, wind, hydro, and, above all, solar power. This issue of Dædalus, with its broad, interdisciplinary focus, reflects the depth and breadth of these challenges.
ENVIRONMENT
nevadacurrent.com

Drought conditions, climate crisis spur calls for more efficient water infrastructure

WASHINGTON — Experts in government, agriculture, water management and the environment stressed during a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday the danger that droughts fueled by climate change pose in the West, including the Colorado River Basin. During a hearing before an Energy and Natural Resources Committee panel, witnesses said long-term...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

When global warming stops, seas will still rise

Even if humanity beats the odds and caps global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, seas will rise for centuries to come and swamp cities currently home to half-a-billion people, researchers warned Tuesday. This much warming would add six to nine metres to global oceans over the long haul, and force cities currently home to nearly a billion people to either mount massive defences against future sea level rise or rebuild on higher ground.     
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Climate change is causing problems for puffins

Maine's population of rare Atlantic puffins took a hit this year, as the number of chicks to survive a tough summer plummeted. The state's coastal bays and the Gulf of Maine is among the fastest-warming large water bodies on the planet, making the puffins' fate a test-case for how climate change could disrupt marine ecosystems worldwide.
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Suddenly we are in the middle of a global energy crisis. What happened?

Far from emerging from the COVID shock awash with fuel, as might be expected after an economic slowdown, the world is entering a new energy crisis the like of which hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. European and Asian gas prices are at an all-time high, the oil price is at a three-year high, and the price of coal is soaring on the back of energy shortages across China, India and Germany. The surge in demand is being driven mostly by recovering economies and anticipated extreme weather across Europe and north-east Asia. China is stockpiling domestic coal and gas reserves, and Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Model simulates global water supply

Hydropower, biomass power generation, wind power, hydrogen, photovoltaics—these terms quickly come to mind when talking about the energy mix of the future. An energy mix that is supposed to combat climate change by limiting CO2 emissions. However, the long-term consequences of such technologies for the water supply in a region are often overlooked, resulting from the fact, for example, that water is needed for cooling. Dr. Martina Flörke, Professor of Engineering Hydrology and Water Resources Management at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB), advocates not only looking at CO2 emissions, but also taking other environmental influences into account—how water resources are affected, for example. Together with her team, she used a model that calculates water supply and demand worldwide. Rubin, the RUB's science magazine, published a report on her work.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

CBS News

