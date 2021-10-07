CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

At Vision Expo West, Eyewear’s Biggest Players Bullish About the Road Ahead

By Thomas Waller
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AuJ4o_0cKHUgiW00

Click here to read the full article.

LAS VEGAS Exhibitors at Vision Expo West were feeling bullish about the back half of 2021, evolving sustainability goals, growing their optical ranges and zeroing in on Gen Z.

The West iteration of the eyewear trade show returned to the Sands Expo Convention Center and the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino last month after pausing in 2020 due to the global pandemic. The latest edition included more than 280 exhibitors, with most of the larger eyewear license companies in attendance.

More from WWD

Reacting to the pandemic, exhibitors used digital-focused solutions to show product, like at Safilo, whose expansive booth included Topology, a San Francisco-based eyewear technology company as a vendor collaborator using its proprietary Touchless Optical Platform. Attendees were able to virtually — and safely — try on both optical and sunglass frames across Safilo’s fall collections.

“We’ve learned from the pandemic that digital virtual meetings can still make a strong impact, and we’ve grasped them, but having a physical presence at events of this magnitude makes a big difference,“ explained Steve Wright, president and chief commercial officer of Safilo North America.

According to Wright, Carrera, Kate Spade New York sunglasses and readers, Jimmy Choo and Isabel Marant have all experienced significant U.S. growth since 2020. “We just launched Isabel Marant this spring and it’s been a real success story for us, driven mostly by digital and the brand’s strong fashion consumer following,” he explained, with plans to launch the French brand in optical channels for spring 2022.

Historically the trade fair tends to tilt more optical and eye care rather than sun, and many executives saw big strides in the market. “Optical frames account for the most significant portion of our sales, which are beating pre-COVID-19 2019 numbers in the U.S. market,” Wright said, a trend he expects to continue.

“We are recording a strong momentum in prescription frames in all markets and it’s particularly sustained for us in the independent optician channel here in North America,” he said, reporting double-digit growth of prescription frames across brands and markets, which is advancing the group’s strategy for a rebalanced business between product categories.

In the sunglass market, Wright pointed to Carrera which having strong growth through their e-commerce channels. This summer Safilo launched its first U.S. direct-to-consumer e-commerce site for the Italian brand, coinciding with its 65th anniversary. The brand previously had an existing site for Europe, but consumers from the U.S. could only view styles and were unable to make purchases.

On the topic of sustainability — also a hot topic at Silmo , the recent eyewear fair in Paris — Safilo will in January debut sun lenses made of Trogamid myCx eCo, a new high-quality transparent polyamide material with the Boss spring collection. The material will be progressively rolled out across Safilo’s portfolio, “further asserting our commitment to sustainability and efforts to bring more recycled materials to the eyewear industry,” Wright said.

Safilo is also rethinking environmentally sustainable actions as it relates to point-of-sale materials. Almost all POS materials are Forest Stewardship Council certified, meaning they are sourced from sustainably managed forests.

“There has been a lot of discussion in our industry about the impact of the pandemic and whether some of the behavioral shifts we’re seeing are here to stay,” said Fabrizio Uguzzoni, president of North America wholesale at EssilorLuxottica , also pointing toward optical trends. “These behaviors aren’t really new, it’s more like they’ve been supersized and are now visible in every decision the consumer is making.”

Uguzzoni continued, “We’re investing a lot in driving awareness around the importance of getting your eyes checked and we’re expecting the message to resonate with consumers in a different way post-pandemic.”

And the company’s digital transformation? “We’ve literally hit the fast-forward button,” he said, explaining that the company already had a strong omnichannel foundation, “and now we’re doubling down on it to meet consumers wherever they are. The expectation that the consumer will find the same great experience in store, online or within the brand’s social channels is one we work hard to meet every day.”

While the company continues to invest in its licensed brand portfolio and its proprietary brands, like Ray-Ban and Oakley, the executive pointed to Arnette as positioned to capture a younger demographic, starting with the recently launched Zayn collaboration.

It’s this younger demographic that the introduction of Ray-Ban Stories — smart glasses powered with Facebook technology with cameras, audio and sharing capabilities — speaks to. The company used Ray-Ban’s famed Wayfarer for the first generation of the technology, creating a style that weighs only 5 grams more than a classic eyewear frame.

“It starts with understanding what’s important to them — they crave individuality, value and authenticity, and want to know that your brand has a social conscience,” Uguzzoni said when asked how the company works to capture the Gen Z customer.

“Bottom line in connecting with Gen Z consumers means finding common ground with every individual consumer, as crazy as that sounds. Maybe it’s a shared passion like music or a competitive nature, which all of our Oakley consumers have. Whatever that thread is, we want to make it visible and discoverable and then stay true to it,“ he said.

EssilorLuxottica , the world’s largest eyewear maker, introduced a new approach to sustainability, called Eyes on the Plant, in which it focuses on areas like carbon neutrality, circularity and world sight.

“As part of our approach, we made a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality at our operations’ facilities by 2025, starting with Europe by 2023, “ Uguzzoni explained. “There are a lot of moving parts to realizing this. For example, we’re shifting from fossil-based materials to bio-based materials, we’re investing in renewable electricity, introducing sustainable collections and installing solar and biomass heating systems in our plants, all of which are reducing our footprint and have been progressively for years.”

He continued, “Consumers are also seeking out brands that stand for something, brands with a purpose. For years, areas like social responsibility, diversity and sustainability have been front and center. Brands who have this built into their DNA will benefit.”

Up in the suites at the Venetian, four-year-old Thélios, a venture between LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and eyewear maker Marcolin, recently launched Dior and Fendi, which are exceeding the company’s expectations in the U.S. market, said Sara Osculati, chief brand and product officer. The company recently revealed that Givenchy would also join their portfolio, debuting in January 2022.

The fall 2021 collection for the LVMH-owned Fendi was the first under the Italian brand’s partnership with Thélios after ending its licensing agreement with Safilo and executives said Fendi’s performance has been extremely positive, coinciding with the first women’s collection of Kim Jones for Fendi.

Osculati echoed other executives on the optical market, saying it “has been significantly growing” for Thélios, with plans to further strengthen partnerships with selective opticians as well as high-end department stores.

Another trend they are building on are blue block lenses which, she explained, “have integrated as ready-to-wear styles that can be worn as purposeful fashion accessories.”

This year “was really a crucial year for us, as we really brought the company to the next level,” Osculati said. “We started from scratch in 2017 with the aim to become the LVMH eyewear expert. In just a few years, we managed to establish ourselves as one of the leading companies in luxury eyewear through our unique positioning, that covers all aspects of our value chain, from creation to production and selective distribution.”

“Having Stella McCartney, a pioneer in sustainable fashion, at our side is of course a major asset,” she said when the conversation turned to sustainability. “We believe that the main value Gen Z consumers want to hear about is sustainability. I see this evolution as an opportunity for companies to get on this virtuous path as sustainability has become a business driver.”

The initial collection Thélios produced with McCartney was the first eyewear collection to be validated by a trusted independent third-party, Underwriters Laboratories, Osculati said.

The initial Givenchy collection will feature 50 percent of bio-based styles, bio-acetate and lenses. “With every collection, we aim to push sustainable innovation further and gradually infuse these principles into all our maisons’ collections,” she said.

One of the major players who sat out the show due to the Delta variant is Marchon. “2021 is on track to become our best year in the past decade,” said Thomas Burkhardt, senior vice president of global brands, marketing and design at Marchon Eyewear, attributing that to strength in the optical channel.

Burkhardt said the company is extremely pleased about how its entire portfolio has grown in 2021, “not only compared to the very challenging first eight months of 2020, but also to 2019, which was a very strong year to start with,” he said, highlighting licensed brands Nike, Lacoste, Longchamp and Salvatore Ferragamo.

“We have indeed put particular emphasis on the development of our portfolio of proprietary brands,” he said, with Dragon showing significant growth, closely followed by Flexon and Pure brands, as well as Marchon’s most recent launch, McAllister.

Marchon recently revealed a new license agreement with lens innovator Zeiss to design, manufacture and distribute eyewear under their name. “Starting in the U.S. this fall, we will expand Zeiss’ eyewear presence globally in the spring of 2022,” he said.

One innovation in line with brands’ digital leap forward is a tool called Marchon’s Global Eyewear Marketplace, a web-based business-to-business commerce platform that allows sales teams to engage and provide a seamless buying experience with their customers. The tool allows their sales teams to host live meetings with customers via video conference calls to introduce collections and collect orders.

“Tools such as this have allowed us to stay connected to our customers’ needs, meet consumer desire for new product and keep our business growing,” Burkhardt said.

The company has been working on a variety of products leveraging new, alternative materials for its eyewear brands, including upcycled plastic, plant-based resin and Acetate Renew (from Eastman). Upcycled plastic is found in the collections from Dragon and Lacoste, and in July Acetate Renew was introduced into a responsible eyewear collection from Ferragamo.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Aigle Unveils First Collections by Études Studio Trio, U.S. E-commerce Relaunch

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — For French outdoor lifestyle brand Aigle, the presentation of its first designs by artistic directors Aurélien Arbet, Jérémie Égry and José Lamali — the trio behind fashion label Études Studio, who took the helm in 2020 — was not just about showcasing its updated style. It was also an opportunity to spell out the changes made since it became a purpose-driven company earlier this year, with a stated mission of “allowing each person to fully live experiences without leaving traces other than their footprints.”More from WWDMorilee Collection Bridal Fall 2022Madeline Gardner Signature...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

China's Fosun Fashion Group rebrands as Lanvin

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's Fosun Fashion Group has changed its name to Lanvin Group and could pursue acquisitions as its seeks to build a global portfolio of luxury brands, the company said Monday, while also announcing the arrival of new investors. "We actually are quite open about the...
BUSINESS
WWD

The Lanvin Group Is Born – With New Investors

Click here to read the full article. Fosun Fashion Group has a new name, Lanvin Group, and new investors who bring the valuation of the Chinese fashion conglomerate to more than $1 billion, WWD has learned. Armed with more capital and industry expertise, the Shanghai-based firm plans to push further into Asia and the U.S., and continue building its portfolio of premium and luxury brands.More from WWDLanvin RTW Spring 2022Lanvin Resort 2022Lanvin Men's Spring 2022 “There’s a plan for every brand to come to China and grow,” Joann Cheng, chair of Lanvin Group, said in an interview. “We still have 90 percent...
BUSINESS
WWD

Behind a Rebound, True Religion Aims to Double Revenues

True Religion pulled off a neat trick. “Even though the price points are affordable today, True Religion is still considered status,” said Michael Buckley, the chief executive officer of the popular jeans and sportswear brand. “We consider ourselves a modern streetwear brand rooted in denim.”. He’s got big ambitions for...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Isabel Marant
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
kpopstarz.com

Jessica Jung's Fashion Brand 'BLANC & ECLARE' Involved in a Lawsuit over a Loan of $6.5 Million

The fashion brand "BLANC & ECLARE," founded by former Girls' Generation member Jessica, has been reported to be currently embroiled in a multi-million dollar lawsuit. According to a Hong Kong-based media outlet via Ten Asia on Sept. 28, a company sued Jessica Jung's boyfriend Tyler Kwon for being unable to pay a big amount of money, which he borrowed from another agency back in 2016 and 2017.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Haelixa Collaborates With QIMA, Diamond Denim on Supply Chain Transparency

Haelixa, a DNA traceability provider, and QIMA, which offers supply chain compliance solutions, have collaborated to offer a package of physical traceability and auditing solutions. The offer addresses the need for 100 percent reliable data linked to the origin of products and standards applied in global supply chains. Haelixa’s traceability solution is based on DNA and provides a forensic proof for product origin and authenticity from source to retail. Haelixa can develop a unique DNA marker to identify a specific brand, supplier, collection or even production lot and material type. Unlike in a paper-based chain of custody or in blockchains, the product...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Europe Report: Spring/Summer 2022 Denim Trends

With more in-person shows taking place and more attendees crossing international borders, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks were the closest to pre-pandemic normalcy as they have been since 2019. The abundance of denim on the runway added to the familiarity. From using denim as a grounding piece for more courageous designs, to shredded, embellished and deconstructed statement pieces, the universal fabric was a part of the most talked-about Spring/Summer 2022 collections. The buzziest collaboration of the season, Fendace, produced some of the most logo-laden denim looks. The Versace and Fendi mashup, which saw Donatella Versace swap roles with Kim Jones, Fendi’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Marchon Eyewear#Vision Expo West#Pitti Uomo#Topology#Safilo North America#Wright Carrera#French
deseret.com

This airport worker was infected with an unknown COVID-19 variant

An airport worker in Hong Kong was recently infected with a coronavirus variant from an unknown source, according to the South China Morning Post. The case was the first local COVID-19 case in Hong Kong in 51 days. The cargo handler reportedly had the L452R mutation, which is commonly seen...
WORLD
Robb Report

This Rare ‘Pigeon’s Blood’ Ruby Ring Could Reach $4.5 Million at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels Auction

The legendary “pigeon’s blood” ruby is poised to make a giant splash at Christie’s this fall. Two pieces of high jewelry featuring the exceedingly rare red gemstone will go under the gavel at the Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels auction on November 28. According to the auction house, the rarities are expected to ignite fervent bidding among collectors and fetch in excess of $4 million each. For the unversed, the pigeon’s blood ruby is the most coveted of all rubies. The moniker, which is believed to have originated in Myanmar, points to the gem’s vivid crimson hue that is said to mirror the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Sourcing Journal

The Closed x Leandra Medine Cohen Fall Capsule Has Arrived

Shoppers can now get their hands on the Closed collaboration with writer and influencer Leandra Medine Cohen that the brand first teased in June. The six-piece capsule collection combines the German denim brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and sustainability with the casual eclecticism Medine Cohen is known for. Pieces include a boxy wool jacket, baggy khakis, high-rise straight fit jeans, a button-down denim shirt, and a burgundy wool cardigan with a removable balaclava to match—all of which feature a hidden message from Medine Cohen on the garments’ care labels. Notes feature her name and include uplifting messages like “Buy pink tulips” and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Zara Taps Cool-Girl Charlotte Gainsbourg for Denim Collection

“Effortless chic” defines the latest collection from Zara, which worked with English-French musician, actor and all-around cool girl Charlotte Gainsbourg to bring the concept to life. The 23-piece women’s capsule collection merges masculine and feminine influences, with denim—comprised of both conventional and recycled cotton—serving as a central theme. The fabric is featured in key pieces ranging from a slouchy oversized denim jacket to an extra-long, relaxed-fit black jean and a cropped flare jean in a dark blue wash. Denim shirting, as well as non-denim essentials like a triangle bra, long-sleeved sweater and ultra-lightweight T-shirt are mixed in to reflect the creative’s low-key,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
WWD

Honey Teams Up With PayPal to Introduce Cash Back Rewards

Click here to read the full article. Through Honey’s introduction of cash back through PayPal, U.S. users will be able to redeem Honey Gold reward points earned while shopping online — offering consumers more flexibility in how they choose to spend and save. Notably, Honey’s new offering is just one part of its existing range of shopping tools and rewards that help users save.More from WWDStitch Fix MenMorilee Collection Bridal Fall 2022Madeline Gardner Signature Bridal Fall 2022 With Honey’s cash back program, consumers who link their Honey and PayPal accounts will be able to earn Gold points and redeem cash back to...
RETAIL
Variety

‘Lego Masters’ Heads to Korea in Unique Free-to-Air Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Global markets can’t seem to get enough of Lego. South Korea is the latest country to sign up for a local adaptation of Fox reality competition series “Lego Masters.” Distributor Banijay Rights has sold the format into leading broadcaster MBC, which will air and co-produce the hit show’s Korean debut with Los Angeles- and Seoul-based production company B&C Content. The deal will see “Lego Masters” become the only non-Korean unscripted format to air on free-to-air television in the country. Created originally by British production outfit Tuesday’s Child and the Lego Group, “Lego Masters” features pairs who compete against each other to wow judges with...
TV & VIDEOS
Wallpaper*

Frieze Week 2021: fashion brands get involved

Art and fashion lovers rejoice! Frieze Week 2021 has a sartorial sway, with a host of brands, designers and retailers getting in the spirit of collaboration and celebration all over London. Here’s what to see and do. Fashion and art come together at Frieze Week 2021. Matchesfashion. The luxury retailer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy