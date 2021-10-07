Astros announce ALDS roster, game one lineup against White Sox

(SportsRadio 610) -- The Astros announced their roster for the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox.

The team also announced their game one lineup, which includes rookie Jake Meyers in center field. Astros manager Dusty Baker has platooned Meyers and Chas McCormick in center field, so that could be a change to expect in the lineup Friday in game two.

A notable omission from the Astros' active ALDS roster is right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who they signed shortly before the season to a three-year, $23.5 million deal to bolster their rotation.

Baker on Thursday was reluctant to say what went into the decision, only that they weighed pitchers versus each other.

Odorizzi is on the nine-player taxi squad.

On Thursday, the series opens up with a matchup between Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and White Sox righty Lance Lynn.

Here is a look at the Astros' lineup for Thursday's game one:

Astros ALDS roster

PITCHERS (12)

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Cristian Javier

RHP Phil Maton

RHP Lance McCullers Jr.

RHP Ryan Pressly

LHP Brooks Raley

RHP Jose Urquidy

LHP Framber Valdez

CATCHERS (3)

Jason Castro

Martin Maldonado

Garrett Stubbs

INFIELDERS (5)

Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman

Carlos Correa

Aledmys Diaz

Yuli Gurriel

OUTFIELDERS (6)

Yordan Alvarez

Michael Brantley

Chas McCormick

Jake Meyers

Jose Siri

Kyle Tucker

TAXI SQUAD (9)

Bryan Abreu, RHP

Brandon Bielak, RHP

Marwin Gonzalez, IF

Taylor Jones, IF

Jake Odorizzi, RHP

Michael Papierski, C

Jeremy Pena, IF

Peter Solomon, RHP

Blake Taylor, LHP