Astros announce ALDS roster, game one lineup against White Sox
(SportsRadio 610) -- The Astros announced their roster for the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox.
The team also announced their game one lineup, which includes rookie Jake Meyers in center field. Astros manager Dusty Baker has platooned Meyers and Chas McCormick in center field, so that could be a change to expect in the lineup Friday in game two.
A notable omission from the Astros' active ALDS roster is right-handed pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who they signed shortly before the season to a three-year, $23.5 million deal to bolster their rotation.
Baker on Thursday was reluctant to say what went into the decision, only that they weighed pitchers versus each other.
Odorizzi is on the nine-player taxi squad.
On Thursday, the series opens up with a matchup between Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and White Sox righty Lance Lynn.
Here is a look at the Astros' lineup for Thursday's game one:
Astros ALDS roster
PITCHERS (12)
RHP Luis Garcia
RHP Yimi Garcia
RHP Kendall Graveman
RHP Zack Greinke
RHP Cristian Javier
RHP Phil Maton
RHP Lance McCullers Jr.
RHP Ryan Pressly
LHP Brooks Raley
RHP Jose Urquidy
LHP Framber Valdez
CATCHERS (3)
Jason Castro
Martin Maldonado
Garrett Stubbs
INFIELDERS (5)
Jose Altuve
Alex Bregman
Carlos Correa
Aledmys Diaz
Yuli Gurriel
OUTFIELDERS (6)
Yordan Alvarez
Michael Brantley
Chas McCormick
Jake Meyers
Jose Siri
Kyle Tucker
TAXI SQUAD (9)
Bryan Abreu, RHP
Brandon Bielak, RHP
Marwin Gonzalez, IF
Taylor Jones, IF
Jake Odorizzi, RHP
Michael Papierski, C
Jeremy Pena, IF
Peter Solomon, RHP
Blake Taylor, LHP
