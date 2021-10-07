Resident Evil: Welcome To Racoon City's First Trailer Is Finally Here
After months of set pictures, promotional images and interviews, Sony has finally unveiled its first look at the upcoming Resident Evil reboot movie. Featuring iconic locations, callbacks to the game, zombies and even a lovely Licker, the trailer has everything a Resident Evil fan could want. That being said, it's wrapped around some cheesy dialogue, questionable CGI and a trailer song choice that needs to be heard to be believed. We're not quite sure what to make of it all, to be honest.www.purexbox.com
