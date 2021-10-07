Google signs up 150 million people for two-factor authentication: What it is, how it works
Google, in observance of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, plans to auto-enroll 150 million users in two-step verification and require two million YouTube creators to turn the security feature on by the end of 2021. Having a second form of authentication when you login to your accounts dramatically decreases the likelihood of an attacker gaining access to your personal information, the search giant said in a blog post.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0