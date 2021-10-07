CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google signs up 150 million people for two-factor authentication: What it is, how it works

By Jason Cipriani, Alexandra Garrett
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle, in observance of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, plans to auto-enroll 150 million users in two-step verification and require two million YouTube creators to turn the security feature on by the end of 2021. Having a second form of authentication when you login to your accounts dramatically decreases the likelihood of an attacker gaining access to your personal information, the search giant said in a blog post.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

New Android Virus Hidden In Apps Can Empty Banking Wallets; Uninstall These Apps ASAP

Android users beware! A new trojan that hides in various apps available on Google Play can steal your money using sophisticated techniques. Cybersecurity firm Zimperium claimed the dreadful virus, identified as the GriftHorse Android Trojan, has so far infected 10 million active Android devices. The malicious software has been spotted in over 200 apps in at least 70 different countries.
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Authenticator#Two Factor Authentication#Lastpass
Phone Arena

T-Mobile customers are receiving spam texts possibly related to August's data breach

On Reddit (via The T-Mo Report) several T-Mobile customers have been targeted by a scam so topical, it was ripped out of the headlines. Some T-Mobile subscribers were unable to use their connected devices yesterday as an outage affected the carrier's network. A clever ploy was quickly put together and a text disseminated that said, "We apologize for the temporary phone outage yesterday."
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Google knows what you type, watch, and say – unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment. Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all....
INTERNET
komando.com

12 things you should never do online

We all make silly mistakes sometimes. We answer robocalls (those numbers do look awfully familiar), click links we should have checked first, and open spam emails. Everyone is vulnerable and can be caught off guard. It’s what we do next that really counts. Do you believe the caller claiming to be an IRS employee, use your credit card on a sketchy site, or download files from a sender you don’t recognize?
INTERNET
Tom's Guide

Chrome under hacker attack — how to update ASAP

Google patched Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux Monday (Sept. 13) to fix two zero-day flaws being actively used by hackers in attacks. Nine other vulnerabilities were also fixed. You'll want to update your browser ASAP to make sure you're not a sitting duck. To update Chrome in Windows or...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
tweaklibrary.com

Is It Better To Use Wi-Fi or Mobile Data?

The Internet has become an inseparable part of our lives. So much so that we can’t think of moving an inch without it. The Internet is a boon that can be used on both smartphones and computers alike. To use the internet on smartphones there are two means – (i) cellular or mobile data and (ii) Wi-Fi. And, even though we often switch between these two modes, it is important to understand the difference between mobile data and Wi-Fi, so that you can use these resources smartly.
CELL PHONES
KPEL 96.5

Apple to iPhone Users: Be Careful Doing This With Your Devices

Americans are anxiously waiting for the official launch of the iPhone 13, which is supposedly being unveiled today, Tuesday, September 14, according to FOX Business News. The event will be streamed live on apple.com from the company headquarters in Cupertino, California at 10:00 AM PDT. The event is being called 'California Streaming", and Apple executives will introduce the iPhone 13 Pro, and "discuss the latest model's new features that will distinguish it from previous iPhones."
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Change this one setting to get faster internet speeds

Slow internet speeds are incredibly frustrating. You pay a boatload of cash to your internet service provider, and your connection is spotty and slow. Many things could be causing delays in your connection speed. We’ll go over each of these things at the end of the article, but we’re going to focus on your DNS or domain name system for now.
INTERNET
KTAR News

When to reply ‘stop’ to an automated text messages

Q: Does replying with “STOP” on unwanted text messages really work?. A: If it feels like you’re getting a lot more text messages these days, both legitimate and questionable, it’s not your imagination. Every study on text messaging shows that people respond at a significantly higher rate and much quicker...
INTERNET
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
nichegamer.com

US Government Secretly Orders Google & Search Engines for User Search Data in “Keyboard Warrants”

The US government is reportedly ordering Google and other search engines in secret to track who searches for certain terms; via “keyboard warrants.”. Forbes reports that this has become known through accidentally unsealed court documents. That particular Keyboard warrant had previously been used for a still ongoing 2019 federal investigation in Wisconsin, for men accused of trafficking and sexual abuse of a minor.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy