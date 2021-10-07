CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Beatrice’s newborn daughter Sienna is ‘very, very beautiful,’ Sarah Ferguson says

By Alexandra Hurtado
 5 days ago

Proud grandmother Sarah Ferguson gushed over her newborn granddaughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi , at HELLO! ’s Inspiration Awards this week. “She’s very, very beautiful,” the Duchess of York said (via HELLO! ) of her less than one-month-old grandchild.

Sarah Ferguson says daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are ‘phenomenal mothers’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrTRm_0cKHSNvZ00 Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson said her newborn granddaughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi is very beautiful

Sarah’s and Prince Andrew ’s first granddaughter was born last month. Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is also a father to son Christopher Woolf , on Sept. 18 at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

The couple not only paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with their baby girl’s name, but also Beatrice’s mother. “They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s, which the new baby shares,” a family friend revealed to HELLO! .

Beatrice and Edo have yet to release a picture of their daughter, but did share a photo of Sienna’s footprints while announcing her name on Oct. 1. “Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi 👶🏼 Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us,” Edo captioned the photo on his personal Instagram.

He continued, “Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart 💖 A massive thank you to the Midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. 🙏🏻 x.”

