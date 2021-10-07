Fifteen new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Thursday, Oct. 7
BROOKINGS – The state on Thursday reported 474 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in South Dakota. Fifteen of the new cases have been reported in Brookings County. Brookings County cases have risen to 4,997 total cases (10 new confirmed and five new probable): 4,753 of those people have recovered (19 new) with 206 active cases (down by four) and 38 deaths (no change). A total of 153 people in the county have been hospitalized at some point (no change), the state reported.brookingsregister.com
