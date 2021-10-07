New study highlights differences in New Zealand beef

Air New Zealand has become one of the first major airlines to announce a vaccine requirement for passengers. Air New Zealand mandates vaccines for international flights. As of February 1, 2022, Air New Zealand will require passengers on all international flights to be fully vaccinated. This will apply to all passengers 18 years of age or older. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to “present proof that vaccination was not a viable option for them for medical reasons.” Air New Zealand employees will also have to be vaccinated. This means that all adult passengers on international Air New Zealand without a medical exception will have to be vaccinated.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO