CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

New study highlights differences in New Zealand beef

By Massey University
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasture-raised beef is the cornerstone of the New Zealand meat industry. But do we really understand the benefits we get from the meat when it is raised this way?. New research from the Riddet Institute indicates there are differences in meat quality relating to health and digestion, depending on how the animal is raised. A research team led by Dr. Lovedeep Kaur and Dr. Mike Boland from Massey University's Manawatū campus, has compared pasture-raised New Zealand beef to grain finished beef, and a plant-based alternative. They found differences in the fat content of the beef, potentially leading to better health outcomes.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Study links COVID-19 rates with nature equity, shows double burden for communities of color

By now, it's clear the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly unkind to communities of color and low-income populations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ties these disparities to disproportionate representation of nonwhite populations in essential worker roles, discrimination, lack of healthcare access, wage gaps, housing factors, and more. But new research from the San Francisco Estuary Institute, the Nature Conservancy, and the University of Illinois suggests less access to nature may contribute as well.
SCIENCE
Greatist

What Is the Difference Between Beef and Angus Beef?

It’s a bit of a rarity these days, but sometimes big questions do have simple answers. For example: What is the difference between beef and Angus beef? Easy: The breed of cattle. Seriously. “Angus” merely refers to beef that comes from the Aberdeen Angus cow. Originally from Scotland, it’s a...
AGRICULTURE
Wired UK

New Zealand, Delta and the end of zero-Covid

For the vast majority of the pandemic, life for New Zealanders has remained strikingly close to normality. Businesses have stayed open, children have attended school everyday, masks were practically a foreign concept. “It can be hard to convey to people outside the country just how much normality New Zealanders have experienced in the middle of the worst pandemic in 100 years,” says Amanda Kvalsvig, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago in Wellington.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

New Zealand Tightens Travel Requirements for International Travelers

New Zealand has had some of the strictest lockdowns for COVID-19 in the world. In August, Prime Minister Jacinta Arden announced that international travelers likely wouldn't be able to enter the country until 2022. Now, the nation has updated the entry requirements for the travelers already permitted into the country.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Food Science#Cattle#The Riddet Institute#Massey University#Minis
whtc.com

New Zealand to use vaccine certificates as Delta persists

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand said on Tuesday that it will start using COVID-19 vaccine certificates as proof of inoculation at large events and other high-risk settings from next month, as the country battles the spread of the Delta variant. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who on Monday abandoned a long-standing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BoardingArea

Air New Zealand Adds “No Jab, No Fly” Policy

Air New Zealand has become one of the first major airlines to announce a vaccine requirement for passengers. Air New Zealand mandates vaccines for international flights. As of February 1, 2022, Air New Zealand will require passengers on all international flights to be fully vaccinated. This will apply to all passengers 18 years of age or older. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to “present proof that vaccination was not a viable option for them for medical reasons.” Air New Zealand employees will also have to be vaccinated. This means that all adult passengers on international Air New Zealand without a medical exception will have to be vaccinated.
LIFESTYLE
Flight Global.com

New Zealand extends financial aid to aviation sector

The New Zealand government will be providing an additional NZ$195 million ($134 million) in subsidies to its aviation sector, to maintain key international air services amid border closures. The additional financial support comes under the auspices of the Maintaining International Air Connectivity (MIAC) scheme, which was due to expire by...
WORLD
Pepperdine Graphic

Students and Faculty React to Cancellation of New Zealand Program

Students stand outside the Cirque Grande, which stopped in Kaikoura, New Zealand during the June 2018 pilot trip. Class of 2020 alumna, Channa Steinmetz said she enjoyed traveling around the town and meeting locals when in New Zealand. Photo Courtesy of Channa Steinmetz. Pepperdine’s international programs announced the closure of...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Industry
marketpulse.com

New Zealand dollar plunges on taper talk

The New Zealand dollar is down sharply in the Wednesday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6864, down 1.36% on the day. It’s been a dismal week for the currency, which is down by 2.1%. US dollar jumps on hawkish Fed comments. The US dollar has posted gains on Thursday,...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Scientists urge speedy switch to renewables in Middle East

A climate change conference will underscore to policymakers in the Middle East and the east Mediterranean that the switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources is needed urgently because greenhouse gas emissions are helping to drive up regional temperatures faster than in many other inhabited parts of the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Bitcoin-only investment fund debuts in New Zealand

New Zealand has launched its first retail-oriented Bitcoin investment fund. The product from Vault Digital Funds will provide investors in the country with a new fund called Vault International Bitcoin Fund. While commenting on the development, the co-Founder of Vault Digital Funds Janine Grainger explained that investors would have the...
CURRENCIES
Phys.org

Novel treatment technology 'could reduce UK nuclear waste burden'

Researchers at The University of Manchester have developed a novel treatment technology that may help to significantly reduce the UK's nuclear waste burden. The management of radioactive graphite waste is one of the major challenges of nuclear power plant decommissioning throughout the world, particularly in the UK, as well as in France and Russia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grosse Pointe News

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa wineries

Who would have thought such far flung regions without heavily established trade relations could make such a splash on the wine scene? The wines are of first rate quality and tend to be exceptionally well priced. There are a lot of quality wineries that were able to build their reputation...
DRINKS
executivetraveller.com

New Zealand doubles tax on airline passengers

New Zealand will more than double a levy it charges travellers to enter the country by air or sea. From December 1, the country’s Border Processing Levy will jump from NZ$20 per airline passenger return trip to NZ$43, with passengers arriving on cruise ships to be charged NZ$36. Introduced in...
WORLD
cryptopolitan.com

New Zealand releases consultation paper on potential CBDC

New Zealand’s central bank is seeking public inputs on a potential digital dollar. The bank is positive that the CBDC can preserve the nation’s monetary sovereignty. Te Pūtea Matua, the central bank of New Zealand is now exploring the possibilities of launching the nation’s digital dollar. Part of the reason is to preserve the monetary sovereignty of the country following the global trend in cash and innovations in money, according to the document from the bank.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

New study sheds light on molecular motion

New research has shown how a synthetic self-made fibers can guide molecular movement that can be fuelled by light over long distances, a discovery that could pave the way for new ways to use light as a source of sustainable energy. Researchers from the University of Nottingham have for the...
CHEMISTRY
verticalmag.com

New Zealanders band together to improve firefighting efficiency

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 17 seconds. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) has banded together with New Zealand software companies TracPlus and Spidertracks to help halve the cost of integration between their systems for firefighting aircraft. “We’ve listened to feedback from the market and have been working with tracking...
AUSTRALIA
The Press

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $4.4 Billion Global Market for Data Wrangling by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Data Wrangling - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy