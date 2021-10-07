New study highlights differences in New Zealand beef
Pasture-raised beef is the cornerstone of the New Zealand meat industry. But do we really understand the benefits we get from the meat when it is raised this way?. New research from the Riddet Institute indicates there are differences in meat quality relating to health and digestion, depending on how the animal is raised. A research team led by Dr. Lovedeep Kaur and Dr. Mike Boland from Massey University's Manawatū campus, has compared pasture-raised New Zealand beef to grain finished beef, and a plant-based alternative. They found differences in the fat content of the beef, potentially leading to better health outcomes.phys.org
