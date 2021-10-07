CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

10 thoughtful ways to reward a deserving team member when a raise isn’t possible

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. When a high-performing team member asks for a raise, a leader hates to say no, but sometimes the funds simply aren’t available at the time. Still, turning the asker away empty-handed — especially when the raise would be forthcoming if circumstances permitted it — isn’t an option that will (or should) work for either party.

The Guardian

Food & Beverage Team Member

Working within a bustling atmosphere as part of passionate team this role as a Food & Beverage Team Member plays a core part in providing fantastic customer service. The Hours: 0 hours. Flexible hours available which includes weekend shifts; to be discussed at interview (No Evenings & No Split Shifts)
bizjournals

2021 Best Places to Work winner: Interlink Cloud Advisors

Description: System integrator for Microsoft cloud solutions. What specifically makes your company or organization one of the Best Places to Work?  Interlink is a family-first organization with strong values centered around teamwork, relationships, and growth. We like to keep things fun with monthly team outings such as sporting events, happy hours, beer tastings, volunteering and laser tag. We strive to build a special community within our organization that is focused on our team.
Thrillist

Raising Cane's Has Corporate Staff Working Fryers Amid Staffing Shortages

Corporate employees at Raising Cane's are about to get a very different work experience. Like many businesses, the Louisiana-bred chicken joint is struggling to staff its 530 restaurants across the country. As a result, it's resorted to deploying corporate staffers to fill in-house restaurant gigs, like manning the fryers and interacting with customers.
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out This Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

There is a new batch of stimulus money going out this week that will put billions of dollars in people’s accounts. Find out who gets it and what you should know. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
401ktv.com

Retirement Age Shifts Due to Pandemic

Retirement age shifts have been attributed to the global pandemic. Covid-19 has dramatically altered Americans’ retirement plans. A new study from Northwestern Mutual, found that 35% of American workers have decided to revise their target retirement age. This includes a change in plans to either delay or postpone their retirement age. Almost a quarter (24%) expect to retire later than planned, while 11% plan to retire earlier. The Northwestern Mutual study indicates Gen Zs and Millennials plan to retire prior to age 60 – the former at 59.4 and the latter at 59.5. The average age people expect to retire is 62.6, down from 63.4 in 2020. The pandemic has caused Americans to adjust their retirement age timelines. Interestingly, some are feeling confident enough to retire sooner. At the same time others have decided to delay their exiting the workforce.
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
GovExec.com

America Is Running Out of Everything

Is it just me, or does it feel like America is running out of everything?. I visited CVS last week to pick up some at-home COVID-19 tests. They’d been sold out for a week, an employee told me. So I asked about paper towels. “We’re out of those too,” he said. “Try Walgreens.” I drove to a Walgreens that had paper towels. But when I asked a pharmacist to fill some very common prescriptions, he told me the store had run out. “Try the Target up the road,” he suggested. Target’s pharmacy had the meds, but its front area was alarmingly barren, like the canned-food section of a grocery store one hour before a hurricane makes landfall.
The Motley Fool

Could Social Security Recipients Score Another Stimulus Check?

It's been months since Americans have received direct stimulus payments. One senior advocacy group is calling for a new round of checks for Social Security beneficiaries. Back in March, many people enjoyed a $1,400 stimulus check thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But at this point, the likelihood of there being a fourth stimulus check in the near term is low. That's because the economy has improved tremendously over the past six months, and right now, it's harder to make the case for widespread aid.
The Motley Fool

Social Security Checks Will Be Much Bigger in 2022. That's Bad News for Retirees

Social Security retirees are on track to get the largest annual raise in history. This isn't good news because retirees may be left with less money overall. In 2022, Social Security retirees will likely receive a Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) equal to 6% to 6.1% of their benefits, according to the Senior Citizens League. This is the biggest benefit increase in decades and will leave the average retiree with about $93.20 more in their monthly checks.
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
Washington Post

Warehouse jobs — recently thought of as jobs of the future — are suddenly jobs few workers want

Warehouse jobs were supposed to be the future of the retail industry, offering opportunities for displaced employees and reshaping the American workforce. Amazon, Target, Walmart and other companies pledged to create hundreds of thousands of these positions at competitive wages — and increasingly with perks like free college thrown in — so they could fill the deluge of online orders that began with the coronavirus pandemic and continue unabated.
RETAIL

