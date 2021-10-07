10 thoughtful ways to reward a deserving team member when a raise isn’t possible
Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. When a high-performing team member asks for a raise, a leader hates to say no, but sometimes the funds simply aren’t available at the time. Still, turning the asker away empty-handed — especially when the raise would be forthcoming if circumstances permitted it — isn’t an option that will (or should) work for either party.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0