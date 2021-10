Goerlitz is as far east as you can go in Germany. Amble across the city’s pedestrian bridge over the river Neisse and you’re in Poland (there’s no border check). Seemingly perfectly preserved, it’s one of the major towns of the crossborder area of Lausitz (a name that roughly translates as “marshy”), also known as Lusatia. The town’s historic buildings the colour of French Fancies were fortuitously undamaged by Allied bombs in the Second World War. The area also has a new September arts festival, curated by the director of the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra, Daniel Kuehnel, featuring events such as mezzo-soprano...

