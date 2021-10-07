CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Clubs at the Patterson Library

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterested in joining a book club? Our Patterson Library book clubs are again meeting in the library. Library Director Stephanie Harrison facilitates a club on the third Monday of the month at 11:30 am. There are also clubs accepting new members that meet monthly on Tuesday at 1:00 pm or...

heraldstaronline.com

Weirton Kiwanis Club donates two benches to library

The Weirton Kiwanis Club recently donated two 6-foot outdoor benches placed at the front entrance of the Mary H. Weir Library, located at 3442 Main Street, Weirton. The library has free WiFi and Internet services available to the community, and the benches will allow citizens of the community a place to relax and make use of these services at their convenience, a club spokesperson explained. The benches provide a quiet place to read as well. Trying out one of the benches are Kiwanians, seated, from left, Gus and Aggie Monezis; and standing, John Hudson, Brad Shaffer, Kitty Kochman, Ernie Nicholas III and Richard Rekowski, director of the library.
WEIRTON, WV
nny360.com

Imagination Library came to the Oswego Rotary Club

OSWEGO - Members of the Oswego Rotary Club were informed about the Imagination Library at a recent meeting held at the Oswego Country Club. Speakers were Patrick Dewine, executive director of the Greater Oswego County United Way, and Rachel Pierce, Oswego County Director of Employment and Training and a member of the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County. They were accompanied by two users of the Imagination Library, Kara and Elise Pierce.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Karla Murtaugh and Christine Carnicelli Honored by Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield

The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield is having their Great Futures celebration on Saturday, November 6th and I am so proud to be honored as the 2020 Champion for Youth! Together with my friend Christine Carnicelli, who is being honored as the 2021 Champion for Youth, we will join a host of community members to celebrate our wonderful local club.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
World Link

Unlimited Book Club to meet

At 6 p.m., Thursday, October 14, the Unlimited Book Club will meet on Zoom. Unlimited is a joint venture of Coos History Museum, Coos Bay Public Library and North Bend Public Library. It was formed to encourage awareness and foster community discussions on equity, diversity and inclusion through reading and thoughtful conversation. The club meets every second Thursday of the month.
COOS BAY, OR
eastcountymagazine.org

mystery book club

October 9, 2021 (Alpine) – Love a mystery? Reading and chatting with fellow book lovers? Then you’re invited to come join the Mystery Book Club to find out who dunnit. The club meets the third Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. at the Alpine Library, 1752 Alpine Blvd. in Alpine. The next meeting is October 19.
hamlethub.com

Darien Library Offers 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Program

Get your child excited to read with a fun challenge!. Darien Library's 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program is a way to encourage adults and children to read together and helps introduce children to learn as much vocabulary as possible before they enter kindergarten. Children who have experienced a larger vocabulary have a higher chance of success in kindergarten. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends reading to infants, starting from birth to aid in brain development and vocabulary growth.
DARIEN, CT
KELOLAND TV

Spooky book picks with Siouxland Libraries

We’re being joined by Justin Stevenson a Digital Services Librarian with Siouxland Libraries. He’s a horror aficionado and book expert. He’s here to give us a few recommendations that will keep us on the edge of our seats all spooky season long.
hamlethub.com

Somers Library Will Be Closed For Columbus Day

The Somers Library will be CLOSED on Monday, October 11th for Columbus Day. The Library will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, October 12th from 10:00 am - 8:00 pm. We wish all our patrons a happy and healthy holiday weekend!
SOMERS, CT
hamlethub.com

FREE Community Event in Peekskill!

It is my pleasure to tell you about a FREE community event, this Friday, October 8, 2021 at 8 pm at the Paramount Hudson Valley and everyone who reads this article is welcome to attend!. Motherland Featuring Eva Sita is comparable to a live Broadway show, where the main character...
PEEKSKILL, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Book club, terrifying tales and more at Northland Public Library

Northland Public Library is located at 300 Cumberland Road in McCandless. Masks must be worn at all times by everyone in the Children and Teen Services department and for all indoor programs. A number of upcoming in-person and virtual programs are offered — registration is required where noted by visiting northlandlibrary.org or calling 412-366-8100 x113.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
fargounderground.com

Sense of Place Book Club – October

New for Fall 2021 is our A Sense of Place Book Club. Join us for coffee and conversation about the places we discover through reading. This book club will focus on novels and memoirs that provide a strong sense of place or community that may be new to us. A...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
eagleobserver.com

Gravette library director speaks to Lions Club

GRAVETTE -- Karen Benson, director of the Gravette Public Library, was guest speaker for the regular meeting of the Gravette Lions Club Tuesday, Sept. 21. She shared details about the Laubach Way to Reading program which club members have subscribed to and will use to help tutor students in learning to read.
GRAVETTE, AR
umassmed.edu

Library book display: The Science of Emotion

The Library's October book display is entitled "The Science of Emotion." The full lists of eBooks and print books are available on this LibGuide. Print books are on display throughout the Library.
WORCESTER, MA
Weirton Daily Times

Free book exchange library at park

Tomlinson Run State Park Campground now has a free book exchange library thanks to the efforts of a teen who is not from the local area but who has camped there and likes to read. Lillian Floyd, a junior at Parkersburg High School and a member of Girl Scout Troop 34016, initiated this Girl Scout Gold Award project — the highest award in Girl Scouting. “I built the Free Book Lending Libraries and installed them in three West Virginia state parks — Audra State Park, Tomlinson Run State Park and Cedar Creek State Park,” Floyd explained. “I got this idea when I was camping, and I didn’t have anything left to read that I brought with me. I started the project in the spring, collecting book donations from the community and building the boxes with my dad for a few months, then installed the boxes in late July and August,” she added. “Campers or community members can bring any type of book to the library, so long as it isn’t in poor condition. After all, this library caters to people of all ages and interests,” she continued. “Campers or community members may bring as many books as they like, or they may take a book to enjoy even if they don’t have anything to give back. The purpose of the library is to make reading convenient and accessible.” Joining Floyd at the book exchange library installed at Tomlinson Run State Park is Samuel Morris, Tomlinson Run State Park superintendent.
PARKERSBURG, WV
swillinoisnews.com

New book club for caregivers!

Carbondale Public Library recently issued the following announcement. There’s a new book club at CPL – It Takes a Village! Join other caregivers on the 1st Wednesday of each month at 6PM in the Library Meeting Room to support and learn from each other while reading literature on raising children.
CARBONDALE, IL
NRToday.com

Library programs focus on book conversations

During last month’s Online Book Group, one of our members recommended “The Music of Bees” and added that Roseburg Public Library should invite the author, Oregonian Eileen Garvin, to speak. That is exactly what Outreach Services Lead Lydia Rathe did, and Garvin is set to talk about her debut novel...
ROSEBURG, OR
Herald-Dispatch

Library participates in Banned Books demonstration

HUNTINGTON — People gathered at Cabell County Public Library on Friday morning to celebrate their freedom to read, as Banned Books Week came to a close. Banned Books Week is an annual event, typically held during the last week of September, that spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
thepitchkc.com

KC Library celebrates Banned Books Week

In recognition of Banned Books Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2), the KC Library has compiled a list of banned books and linked it to their catalog, showing which branches have titles available for check out and how many copies are left. Established in 1982, Banned Books Week was born out of...
