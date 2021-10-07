CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Avelo Airlines Takes Off for First Northern Colorado Flight for Los Angeles

By Jonson Kuhn
 5 days ago
First mainline airline to serve Fort Collins / Loveland in nearly a decade. Exclusive service connecting Northern Colorado and Southern California starts at $39. Avelo Airlines’ first flight on October 6, from Fort Collins / Loveland to Los Angeles, represents the airline’s Northern Colorado debut and marks the first mainline airline departure from the region since 2012. Avelo’s arrival at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) offers Northern Colorado a more convenient and affordable alternative to Denver International Airport (DEN).

