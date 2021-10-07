AMD Chips Have Reduced Performance on Windows 11
AMD chips are having some problems on Windows 11, preventing testers of Microsoft's upcoming operating system from getting the most out of their games. Microsoft has been hard at work developing the next version of Windows. Windows 11 will feature the debut of new features like DirectStorage, although this new tech won't be exclusive to the newest OS version. Gaming is also a big concern for this new operating system, especially with the launch of Halo Infinite arriving later this year.techraptor.net
