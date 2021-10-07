Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Liberty Co. traps driver, delays traffic

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 in Liberty County late Thursday morning left a driver entrapped and traffic backed up for several hours.

The Georgia Department of Transportation tells WSAV southbound traffic is back open on the interstate, however, delays are expected to continue through the evening.

Meanwhile, one lane of Retreat Road — near the overpass the driver crashed into — will remain closed due to the damage.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper said the tractor-trailer driver was traveling southbound on I-95 around 11 a.m. when he veered off of the road onto the right shoulder and drove into an embankment, wedging him under the bridge.

During the rescue, the driver was alert and talking to first responders. Crews from Liberty County Fire Services and the Savannah and Pooler fire departments were able to get him out of the cab of the vehicle safely.

He’s said to be in critical but stable condition, receiving medical treatment at Memorial Health in Savannah.

A GDOT spokesperson tells WSAV bridge inspectors were on the scene throughout the day. Ultimately, Liberty County will decide when to fully reopen Retreat Road.