Disney Junior Celebrates Halloween with Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches

Ruthie Tompson, who began her career at The Walt Disney Studios as a painter in the Ink & Paint Department, and went on to major roles in final check, scene planning, and the Camera Department, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday at her home at the Motion Picture and Television Fund in Woodland Hills, California. She was 111 years old. Tompson worked at The Walt Disney Company for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1975 after completing work on The Rescuers (1977). Among her many accomplishments, she became one of the first three women invited to join the International Photographers Union, Local 659 of the IATSE, in 1952. The employee with the longest history with Walt and Roy O. Disney, Tompson was named a Disney Legend—the prestigious honor bestowed upon individuals in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to The Walt Disney Company—in 2000.

