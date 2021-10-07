CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Junior Celebrates Halloween with Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady for some Halloween fun and frolic that’s fit for the entire family? Look no further than Disney Junior’s brand-new animated movie Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches—premiering Thursday, October 7, at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The tale begins on Halloween, as Mickey tells Pluto a story about two witches-in-training, Minnie the...

xcelenergycenter.com

Disney On Ice Let's Celebrate

St. Paul, MN (October 5, 2021) — The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate! This monumental ice-skating spectacular is sure to delight the Twin Cities area this winter playing eight fun-filled performances at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul from December 9–12, 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Two New Mickey Mouse Artist Series Designs Now Available at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney Parks Blog has announced the addition of two new artists to Disney’s artist series, which reimagines Mickey Mouse on various apparel. Artists from around the world submitted their designs for consideration in this series. Designs by Deborah Salles and Rafael Faria were chosen and their artwork can now be found on gender-neutral, streetwear-inspired items at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World, and on shopDisney.com.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Selfies With Mickey and Minnie Are Back! Read Up on Disney World's New Meet-and-Greet Policies

Since reopening in July, Walt Disney World's crew of beloved characters have been keeping us company from a safe distance, waving to us from parade floats, castles, enchanted carriages, and more. But the theme park is officially reinstating one of its most time-honored traditions: character meet-and-greets. Beginning in November, visitors will have the opportunity for some one-on-one time with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, and other major cast members across the park, according to Disney Parks Blog.
LIFESTYLE
d23.com

Stars in their Rides: The Celebrities Behind Beloved Walt Disney World Attractions

In honor of the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World Resort, we’re sharing a classic Walt Disney World article that was originally printed in Disney twenty-three magazine in 2011 for the 40th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Stay tuned to D23.com for more stories celebrating the past, present, and future of Walt Disney World Resort!
CELEBRITIES
d23.com

D23 Inside Disney Episode 108 | Gonzo and Pepé on Muppets Haunted Mansion

D23 Inside Disney Episode 108 | Gonzo and Pepé on Muppets Haunted Mansion. Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Stitcher TuneIn. Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 22:09. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn. Highlights from Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ on Disney+, A Spooky Halloween Tale That Gives Gonzo The Great A Chance To Shine

Among Disney+’s Halloween-season slate is Muppets Haunted Mansion, a comedy special that reminds us how the Mouse House can’t produce a piece of content merely to spread joy. No, it HAS to be a marketing opportunity-slash-crossover event in which beloved characters hang out in a beloved theme park attraction. (I guess only the naive would expect anything less.) But there’s always hope that the laughs are big enough to push through the cynical boardroom maneuvers that were most likely the genesis of the project.
MOVIES
d23.com

Remembering Disney Legend Ruthie Tompson

Ruthie Tompson, who began her career at The Walt Disney Studios as a painter in the Ink & Paint Department, and went on to major roles in final check, scene planning, and the Camera Department, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday at her home at the Motion Picture and Television Fund in Woodland Hills, California. She was 111 years old. Tompson worked at The Walt Disney Company for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1975 after completing work on The Rescuers (1977). Among her many accomplishments, she became one of the first three women invited to join the International Photographers Union, Local 659 of the IATSE, in 1952. The employee with the longest history with Walt and Roy O. Disney, Tompson was named a Disney Legend—the prestigious honor bestowed upon individuals in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to The Walt Disney Company—in 2000.
CELEBRITIES

