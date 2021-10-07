He Said, She Said: Brand versus people

How to network; testing cyber defense; Pandora the explorer; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers. Strategic Advisor (https://strategicadvisor.liveplan.com/): Being an accountant or a CPA also requires learning how to sell yourself and your firm’s services. Larger firms typically have someone responsible for marketing and business development, but smaller and one-person firms must know how to do it all if they want to compete and differentiate themselves. One of your first steps will be networking (in person or online), and here are a few smart tips to get the most out of doing it.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 HOURS AGO