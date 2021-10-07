He Said, She Said: Brand versus people

Global confidence among accountants in the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic declined in the third quarter of the year, especially in North America. A new survey released Tuesday by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Institute of Management Accountants found that global confidence fell by nine points in Q3, with the biggest drop occurring in North America, which plummeted 41 points, followed by Western Europe, falling 24 points. However, both parts of the world remain at relatively high levels of confidence, and the same is true globally. Confidence actually increased in Asia Pacific by 11 points and South Asia by 20 points, after falls in the previous survey. The Middle East was the only region to show improved confidence in Q2 and Q3.
