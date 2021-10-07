CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

He Said, She Said: Brand versus people

By August Aquila, Angie Grissom
accountingtoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has changed and accelerated the way we do many things — from shopping for groceries to even visiting with the doctor. The way we sell professional services has also been impacted, but how so? Have clients’ priorities and buying methods changed as a result of the environment?. He...

www.accountingtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
accountingtoday.com

Building a 21st century tax practice

Your clients today need help with complex indirect tax compliance issues — work that’s been unprofitable in the past because of the manual work involved. The explosion of online sales in recent years provided an industry-wide wake-up call about the benefits of having scalable, cloud-based automated solutions. New cloud-based automated...
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

How to shift to advisory services

Everything has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Not just in terms of legislation and tax laws, but also in terms of what clients need from their accountants today — and that’s business advice. The problem is many accountants don’t consider themselves advisors. They struggle to understand the definition, let alone provide the service.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#H R Block
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. The rarest of these game-changers is the 10-bagger, an investment that increases to 10 times its original value. Finding stocks that can grow many times over...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Invest $100 In Right Now

Brookfield Renewable is poised to profit from an unstoppable trend over the next few decades. Bank of America's technology focus should keep it near the top of the financial services sector. Trupanion ranks as the pet insurance leader in the U.S. and Canada and has massive growth potential. One of...
STOCKS
accountingtoday.com

More women becoming partners and principals at firms

How can a pandemic that has been so bad for millions of working women nationally be so good for women at accounting and advisory firms?. When the Accounting and Financial Women’s Alliance releases the 2021 edition of its annual Accounting MOVE Project at the opening of its annual conference on Oct. 18, it has a stunning piece of good news for the profession: Women have achieved the milestone of 32% of partners and principals, in aggregate, for the 41 firms that participated this year in the research.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Buy the Dip in 5 Top-Ranked Tech ETFs

Tech sector has been under pressure in recent weeks with the tech-laden Nasdaq composite Index losing about 3.5% past month. The reason for this slowdown in the tech sector can be attributed to the rise in treasury yields. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield jumped to 1.61% on Oct 8 versus 1.48% recorded on Oct 1 due to Fed taper talks.
STOCKS
accountingtoday.com

Black accountants confront racism from co-workers and clients

Black accounting professionals are facing indignities and disrespect from both their colleagues and clients, according to a study published by the American Accounting Association. For the study, a group of university researchers conducted in-depth interviews with 11 auditors and four former auditors who are Black. The study found the participants...
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

In the blogs: Attack and conquer

How to network; testing cyber defense; Pandora the explorer; and other highlights from our favorite tax bloggers. Strategic Advisor (https://strategicadvisor.liveplan.com/): Being an accountant or a CPA also requires learning how to sell yourself and your firm’s services. Larger firms typically have someone responsible for marketing and business development, but smaller and one-person firms must know how to do it all if they want to compete and differentiate themselves. One of your first steps will be networking (in person or online), and here are a few smart tips to get the most out of doing it.
TECHNOLOGY
accountingtoday.com

BDO merges in Lowery

BDO USA has added Lowery Asset Consulting LLC, expanding its BDO Wealth Advisors business. Lowery is a Chicago-based investment consulting firm that provides financial planning, asset allocation, investment research, portfolio performance monitoring and risk management services. The deal is expected to close on or about Oct. 16. BDO, like many...
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

Accountant confidence in economic recovery lost momentum in Q3

Global confidence among accountants in the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic declined in the third quarter of the year, especially in North America. A new survey released Tuesday by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Institute of Management Accountants found that global confidence fell by nine points in Q3, with the biggest drop occurring in North America, which plummeted 41 points, followed by Western Europe, falling 24 points. However, both parts of the world remain at relatively high levels of confidence, and the same is true globally. Confidence actually increased in Asia Pacific by 11 points and South Asia by 20 points, after falls in the previous survey. The Middle East was the only region to show improved confidence in Q2 and Q3.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy