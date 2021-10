Your bow is drawn tight, muscles tensing as you stalk your prey in the high grass. You can hear the soft whir of gears, and by looking through your focus you can see a strange glowing path upon which you know your quarry will travel. You wait patiently for your moment to strike, when suddenly your opponent -- that Oseram lughead -- sprints across the dusty ground and smashes their club into the beast! Sparks fly, springs and sprockets jettison off in all directions, and your opponent walks off triumphantly with scraps of metal and the glory of a successful hunt. Do you have what it takes to rise above him in the esteem of the Hunting Lodge and become the most prolific hunter these lands have ever seen? That's the question central to Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO