Monomals, an Underwater Rhythm Puzzle Platformer, Launches on Nintendo Switch Soon

By Patrick Perrault
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonomals, a rhythm puzzle platformer coming to the Nintendo Switch, has been announced to be launching on the platform on October 21, just two weeks from now. Players will take part in a big music contest between the world's best animal DJ's armed with a fishing rod and a plug to help the DJs catch all the Monomals and create your own music in the MonoMaker.

Monomals - Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for a look at the colorful world of Monomals, the platformer and music game coming to Nintendo Switch on October 21, 2021. In Monomals, there's a big music contest going on amongst the world's best animal DJs. Armed with a big fishing rod and a plug, go fishing in deep waters to help the DJs catch all of the Monomals, and create your very own music in the MonoMaker.
