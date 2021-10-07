CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Shelter Manager Release Date Surprisingly Moved Up

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamsters Gaming has an unusual surprise for colony sim and management game fans -- the Shelter Manager release date has been moved up to an earlier date in October 2021 on PC. We first covered Shelter Manager early last month. As the name implies, it's a game that's all about managing an underground shelter similar to Fallout Shelter (which you can now play on your Tesla, of all things) or Mr. Prepper, a similar game that debuted its creative mode earlier this year.

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta SIGN UP, Release Date, and Early Access Info to Get You Playing

Tech & Games Editor, Manager of Tech Section Longtime tech & games writer. Former Tencent gaming analyst. Battlefield 2042 releases on November 19th, 2021, rebooting the Battlefield franchise like Modern Warfare 2019 did for Call of Duty. Unsurprisingly, the hype is real, but you won’t have to wait until November to play Battlefield 2042 because the game’s open beta is right around the corner. In this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the Battlefield 2042 open beta.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Toy Soldiers HD moves release date once more, now launching October 21

Toy Soldiers HD is unfortunately suffering another delay, as Accelerate Games has now announced the game’s new release date as October 21. The publisher posted a statement on the game’s latest setback, calling the move a “difficult decision to make but the right one”. They added “The new date is based on an issue of leaderboards displaying incorrectly, amongst some minor items we wanted to address. So instead of staggering our release, we decided it was best to hold all versions until we could release them on the same day. We are fixing the leaderboard right now. We are absolutely positive we will release them all on October 21.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Culinary Adventure Game Epic Chef Serves up a November Release Date

Team17’s reputation for cooking games may bring to mind the Overcooked series, but they are working on a different kind of culinary experience. Epic Chef is a more well-rounded life as a chef, whereas Overcooked is a more frantic, arcade-style of game. The new trailer for Epic Chef serves as...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fallout Shelter#Left And Right#Hamsters Gaming#Steam Early Access
gamepur.com

What is the release date for DogLife?

From the creators of BitLife comes DogLife, a simulation game where you’ll be able to play as a dog and become the best companion possible. There will be over 50 different dog breeds from you to pick from, where you’ll be able to experience life like a dog to see what it’s like to be a human’s best friend. What is the release date for DogLife, and is it coming to Android and iPhone devices?
PETS
gamerevolution.com

Smash Ultimate Sora DLC: Abilities, moves, skins, release date

The Smash Ultimate Sora DLC has been revealed at last, the final fighter coming to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros Ultimate and the long-predicted crossover with Square Enix’s Kingdom Hearts series. In the final Nintendo Direct stream with director Masahiro Sakurai on Smash Bros Ultimate, Sora was revealed along with many details. Head below to find the Smash Ultimate Sora DLC release date, abilities, moveset, and skins available.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Dread Hunger Release Date Revealed

Is a survival, crafting, social deception title developed by Dread Hunger Team and published by Digital Confectioners. Both publisher and developer have just announced that the Dread Hunger release date will be on November 10 for Steam. The social deception survival title changes things up from the more sci-fi leaning titles such as Among Us and Enemy on Board by taking place during an 1850s Arctic exploration voyage. In it, there are eight player-controlled Explorers that are depending on one another for survival, with two of them being Thralls that are trying to sabotage the mission.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Xbox 20th Anniversary Controller Officially Revealed

Microsoft has officially unveiled the new Xbox 20th Anniversary controller. Intended to pay homage to the OG Xbox, which launched back in 2001, the controller sports a similar design to the peripheral for that console. It's launching this November. What can we expect from the Xbox 20th Anniversary controller?. As...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Tesla
techraptor.net

Genshin Impact Version 2.2 Gives Players the Ability to Buy Some Event Gadgets

Earlier today, developer and publisher miHoYo revealed in their latest Developers Letter that there will be a way to obtain gadgets from events that players have missed in Genshin Impact Version 2.2. In Genshin Impact Version 2.2, players will be able to use Mora to purchase the Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon, Windsong Lyre, and Wind-Blessed Harpastum gadgets from Marjorie's store in Mondstadt. So, if you've missed out and want to get some gadgets, you'll have your chance in Version 2.2.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

AMD Chips Have Reduced Performance on Windows 11

AMD chips are having some problems on Windows 11, preventing testers of Microsoft's upcoming operating system from getting the most out of their games. Microsoft has been hard at work developing the next version of Windows. Windows 11 will feature the debut of new features like DirectStorage, although this new tech won't be exclusive to the newest OS version. Gaming is also a big concern for this new operating system, especially with the launch of Halo Infinite arriving later this year.
SOFTWARE
techraptor.net

Next Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Update Delay Detailed by Devs

We've been waiting a while for the next Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night update and now we finally know why: unspecified "major technical issues" have slowed progress on new content from Artplay. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night first launched in mid-2019 and it had ambitious plans for DLC, releasing a...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

The Last Suikoden Game Has Apparently Received a Full Translation

Suikoden: Woven Web of the Centuries was released in Japan in 2012 for the PlayStation Portable and is the 14th game in the Suikoden series. It never received an English translation until now, apparently. It's the last game released in a series that ran from 1995 to 2012, with Woven Web of the Centuries receiving decent scores from contemporary Japanese reviewers.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Monomals, an Underwater Rhythm Puzzle Platformer, Launches on Nintendo Switch Soon

Monomals, a rhythm puzzle platformer coming to the Nintendo Switch, has been announced to be launching on the platform on October 21, just two weeks from now. Players will take part in a big music contest between the world's best animal DJ's armed with a fishing rod and a plug to help the DJs catch all the Monomals and create your own music in the MonoMaker.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Halo Infinite Leak Reveals Forge Mode Details

Halo Infinite has just suffered another leak, courtesy of the Twitter account Halo Infinite Leaks and News. On it, the account shows details about its Forge mode, which we know has been delayed until after its initial December 8, 2021 launch. It's actually supposed to launch in Halo Infinite's Season 3, which is 6 months after its launch, so around Summer 2022. This isn't the only leak either, with the Halo Infinite campaign leaked by a technical preview back in August, which means that there are fairly big spoilers for the game's campaign floating around the internet.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Apocalyptic ‘Shelter Manager’ has discounted launch on Steam today

Shelter Manager, an apocalyptic bunker survival game developed and published by Hamsters Gaming, is launching into early access today on Steam. To entice people to try and survive the end of the world, the game currently has a ten per cent discount,. Shelter Manager features a Fallout Shelter–style bunker layout...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Hitman: Game of the Year Edition Removed from GOG, Apology Issued

DRM-free game retailer GOG has announced that it has removed Hitman: Game of the Year Edition from its storefront due to customer complaints about its inclusion of online-only features. The Hitman franchise has been around for quite some time, although its developer IO Interactive didn't always own it; the company...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

New World Server Transfers Delayed Indefinitely

Amazon Game Studios has delayed New World server transfers indefinitely. The studio was originally due to introduce the feature to alleviate ongoing overcrowding issues, but now says that some "edge cases" aren't meeting its standards. Why are New World server transfers delayed?. This news comes via the official New World...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Hitman 3 Drives IO Interactive's Strongest Year Yet

Hitman developer IO Interactive has reported its strongest financial year to date. According to the studio, this success is driven by strong sales of Hitman 3, as well as many players returning to the first and second games in the rebooted stealth trilogy. Why has IO Interactive had such a...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

To The Rescue - Release Date Announcement Trailer

To The Rescue, the dog shelter management simulator, launches on November 4, 2021 for PC and Mac via Steam. The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch in Q1 2022. Check out the latest trailer for a look at gameplay and more. In To The Rescue, take charge of the local animal shelter to help stray pups find new and loving forever homes. In between belly rubs and sessions of playing fetch, ensure that the inner workings of the shelter are running properly. Foster a warm and welcoming environment for future pet parents to come and meet their soon-to-be companions. Ensure people and puppers find their perfect fit by matching between four dog sizes, seven breed types, and dozens of individual personality traits for adopters and doggos. It's a bittersweet day when furry friends leave the shelter, but the happiness on their faces knowing they've found their families warms the heart every time. Balance feeding, grooming, and exercise schedules for all of the dogs. Treat any illnesses that may arise to keep the pups in tip-top shape for the next game of tug-of-war. Manage shelter resources by upgrading facilities and replenishing inventory, all on a tight budget. Keep up good standing with other members of the neighborhood to keep the shelter support strong.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Castlevania Advance Collection Video Review

In the video above Nick breaks down why he loved Castlevania Advance Collection and why it's one of the best bangs for your buck values available at the moment. The game includes three titles from the Game Boy Advance; Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, and the SNES classic, Dracula X. It also features a ton of extras such as an art gallery, music player, encyclopedia, ROM switching, and quality of life options such as save states, and the ability to rewind time.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy