South Sudan orders bank accounts of activists frozen

By DENG MACHOL
bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan has ordered the freezing of bank accounts of five members of a coalition of activists calling for political change. The People’s Coalition for Civil Action, formed in July, has called for President Salva Kiir and his rival deputy Riek Machar to step down, accusing them of failing the people of South Sudan for a decade of war and fragile peace.

