Man who put on fat suit disguise to throw acid on ex-girlfriend jailed

By Sarah Marsh
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Judge Christine Laing QC told Milad Rouf she had no doubt he was a danger to women before sending him to prison on an extended sentence of 15 years.

A medical student who threw acid over his ex-girlfriend while disguised in a fat suit has been jailed for 15 years.

Milad Rouf put on the disguise, which also included makeup and sunglasses, before throwing sulphuric acid over Rym Alaoui, his ex-girlfriend and a former colleague, when she came to the door of her home in May.

Alaoui suffered life-changing injuries as a result, Lewes crown court heard. She has been left unable to close her eyes or move her neck and is blind in her right eye.

A search of Rouf’s flat after the incident revealed a “shopping list” detailing his disguise, which included a “fat suit” and “black morph suit”.

The 25-year-old from Cardiff travelled to his family’s home in Eltham in south-east London and on to Brighton, where he carried out the attack. The acid was so concentrated it scorched the paintwork off Alaoui’s front door.

Prosecutor Flora Page told the court: “Using padded clothing and makeup, he made himself appear to be a black woman of large build. By the time of the attack at 4.15pm, he was dressed all in black and he was wearing a face mask, sunglasses and a face visor.”

His disguise proved effective, and Alaoui did not recognise him as she opened the door.

Judge Christine Laing QC told Rouf she had no doubt he was a danger to women before sending him to prison on an extended sentence of 15 years. Rouf knew better than most the effect sulphuric acid would have on the body, the judge said, adding that the attack was beyond understanding.

Rouf and Alaoui, who is in her 20s and is a junior doctor, studied medicine together at Cardiff University where they had a brief relationship before Alaoui ended it and moved to Brighton in April.

“You thought about what you wanted to do and how you were going to do it and planned it over weeks before carrying it out,” Laing said.

“You knew full well what you were doing was wrong and you tried to evade responsibility for it to continue to pursue your medical career.”

Laing described the motives for the attack as inexplicable other than simple jealousy and anger at being rejected.

In a statement, Alaoui said she fears for her future after Rouf robbed her of her career and young adult life.

She wrote: “When I came to answer the door that day, a substance I now know to be sulphuric acid was thrown into my face.

“Since the day I was subject to this horrific attack, my life has changed. I live in pain and fear of my future wellbeing and financial hardship.

“The impact of the attack includes severe damage to my right eye which I am still unable to see out of. Damage to eyelids and damage to skin on face, neck and arm.

“I am unable to move my neck and close my eyelids. I have had five surgeries. I’m still trying to come to terms with more procedures and operations.

“I am unable to attend work or live my life. I have been robbed of years of my career and young adult life. The psychological effect had been colossal on me, my family and loved ones.

“I cannot begin to imagine why somebody would commit such a premeditated and horrible attack. I cannot understand what was in his mind.”

Rouf showed his ex-girlfriend a note and threw the acid in her face as she looked down to read it. He dumped his disguise in bins across the city before buying new clothes and fleeing back to Wales.

Comments / 57

Glen Peddy
4d ago

only 15 years REALLY only 15 years? she will live with that a life time. I guess this will incourage others to do the same if it's only 15 years. The ruling now encourages this kind of behavior.

32
psco2007
4d ago

Anyone who could do that deserves life in prison with NO PAROLE! Put him in gen pop, and let Big Bubba make him toss the salad everyday!Hope this woman can somehow overcome these horrible injuries.

23
All Eyez On YOU
4d ago

just shameful... the nerve of this white man outside of the us of a no less .... seek to attempt to blame a black person for this crime. black folk just cant catch a break.

20
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sulphuric Acid#Clothing#The Acid#Prison#Uk#Cardiff University
