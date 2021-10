It's never too early to get a head start on your Halloween costume, or even your dog's Halloween costume, but you should know that one pup on the block might already have you beat. A video of a dog styled in such a way that it looks like a walking skeleton went viral online today, amassing some 85,558 upvotes on the "next. f-cking. level." subreddit on Reddit before making its way to Twitter. Users were quick to point out online how the dye-job was likely safe for the animal, and also that he's clearly a very good boy.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO